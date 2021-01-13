Olympic swimmer Klete Keller charged after participating in riot at US Capitol

Klete Keller is shown in 2008, after swimming in a men's freestyle relay heat in the Beijing Olympics. Keller Thomas Kienzle/Associated Press

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.

An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked that a warrant be issued charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.