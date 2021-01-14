Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey defended his company’s ban of President Donald Trump in a lengthy Twitter thread, although he warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.

When Trump incited his followers to storm the U.S. Capitol last week, then continued to tweet potentially ominous messages, Dorsey said the risk to public safety created “extraordinary and untenable circumstance” for the company. Having already briefly suspended Trump’s account the day of the Capitol riot, Twitter on Friday banned Trump entirely, then smacked down the president’s attempt to tweet using other accounts.

“I believe this was the right decision for Twitter,” wrote Dorsey, in one of the thread’s plainest-spoken sentences.