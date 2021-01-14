Ghost King Thai opens in the South End, Geppetto arrives in Cambridge, and Yellow Door does brunch

There’s a new haunt in the South End: Jamie Bissonnette and Ken Oringer launch Ghost King Thai , a pop-up in their Toro space (1704 Washington St. at East Springfield Street). Get a $17 boxed meal with fried chicken, papaya salad, sticky rice, and shrimp chips, or chicken buckets starting at $15. Order weeknights beginning at 5:15 p.m.

Openings : Chef Will Gilson’s newest restaurant, Geppetto , has opened at Cambridge Crossing (100 North First St.) with takeout and delivery service, joining neighboring Gilson restaurants Café Beatrice and The Lexington . Gepetto serves Italian dishes: Sicilian pizza, shrimp scampi, meatballs in tomato-brown butter sauce, tortellini soup, and lasagna. Look for a spring in-person opening.

Down the street, NU Burger by Nina (35 W. Newton St. at Washington Street) pops up at sister restaurant Anoush’ella, serving a six-burger menu for lunch and dinner. Go healthy with spicy cauliflower vegetarian or bacon with gorgonzola. Order from 11 a.m. weekdays or 10 a.m. weekends.

Indulgenza Bakery is now open in Waltham, serving to-go pastries and desserts (346 Moody St. at Taylor Street).

Bessie King (right) and her mother, Julie King, own Villa Mexico Cafe, which is coming out of hibernation. “We come back with the best attitude to keep fighting for our survival, and we are pretty sure we can count on you all,” they announced. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Reopenings: Downtown Mexican favorite Villa Mexico (121 Water St. at Broad Street) reopens after a short hibernation. Visit weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. “We come back with the best attitude to keep fighting for our survival, and we are pretty sure we can count on you all,” they announced.

Deals: The Dorchester and South End locations of Yellow Door Taqueria (2297 Dorchester Ave. and 354 Harrison Ave.) launch a weekend brunch menu, available Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Start the day with avocado tostados, huevos rancheros, banana French toast, and an octopus quesadilla. They’ve also introduced half-priced appetizers (weekdays from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., with snacks such as whitefish taquitos and poblano tamales) and canned cocktails to go, as well as large-format margaritas.

In Somerville, Olde Magoun’s Saloon (518 Medford St. at Fisk Avenue), along with Charlestown’s Blackmoor Bar and Medford’s LongCross Bar + Kitchen, launches a mac-and-cheese menu for January hibernation: order mac-and-cheese croquettes with bacon and jalapenos; macaroni and cheese tacos; macaroni-and-cheese with lobster Thermidor; and more artery-assaulting delights at all three locations.

Special events: Taste of Israel Food Week happens starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, with restaurants throughout the Boston area serving Israeli-inspired dishes. Order from A Perfect Taste, Adeas Mediterranean Kitchen, Bonapita, Café Landwer, Craigie on Main, The Inn at Hastings Park, Inna’s Kitchen, Juniper, Mamaleh’s, Michael’s Deli, and more. There are also online cooking demos and a special appearance from the Chubby Chickpea food truck, which will roll through Greater Boston each night in partnership with Union Square Doughnuts. See the full lineup at jartsboston.org/taste-of-israel.

Markets: Hoping to replicate a nice night out in the quarantined privacy of your own home? Swanky Back Bay steakhouse Grill 23 (161 Berkeley St. at Stuart Street) has launched the Grill 23 Butcher Shop, selling ribeye, filet mignon, and sides such as creamed spinach and mac-and-cheese, with recipes and instructions.

And in Newburyport, Best of British (22 State St. at Essex Street) offers an expanded freezer case with proper English cold-weather delicacies: pork bangers, steak and kidney pie, and meat pies.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.