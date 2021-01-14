Arizona youth suspected of Zoom-bombing Acton-Boxborough school committee

A male juvenile in Arizona has been identified as a suspect in an investigation into a pair of incidents in which members of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School Commitee were targeted with racial epithets during meetings held online, Police Chief Richard Burrows said Wednesday night.
The suspect is believed to have no apparent connection to Acton or Boxborough. Police believe he learned about the scheduled meetings online, Burrows said in a statement.
“Acton police are working with a local Arizona police department to continue the investigation,” he said.
The first incident occurred during the committee’s Dec. 17 meeting held via Zoom. He used the messaging platform’s Question and Answer function to send vulgar and hateful, racist messages to school committee members. Following this, he also allegedly attempted to disrupt an Acton Board of Selectmen’s meeting on Jan. 11 but was stopped by town staff, police said.
Advertisement
“We have been prioritizing this investigation since the initial incident last month, and have continued to do so in light of a second incident last week,” Burrows said. “I am glad we have been able to identify a likely suspect in this case and, as we learn more, will work toward holding that individual accountable in a meaningful way.”
Acton Town Manager John Mangiaratti denounced the incidents, saying “. . . there is no room in our community for the type of hatred that was displayed at our school committee meetings.”
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MuiChristine.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.