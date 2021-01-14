Arizona youth suspected of Zoom-bombing Acton-Boxborough school committee

A male juvenile in Arizona has been identified as a suspect in an investigation into a pair of incidents in which members of the Acton-Boxborough Regional School Commitee were targeted with racial epithets during meetings held online, Police Chief Richard Burrows said Wednesday night.

The suspect is believed to have no apparent connection to Acton or Boxborough. Police believe he learned about the scheduled meetings online, Burrows said in a statement.

“Acton police are working with a local Arizona police department to continue the investigation,” he said.