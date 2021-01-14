FBI releases photos of 10 more suspects in riot at Capitol

Via Twitter, the FBI posted images of the suspects and said agents need “your help to identify them. ... If you see someone you know, submit a tip at http://fbi.gov/USCapitol .”

The FBI on Thursday released photos of 10 more suspects whom the bureau said “unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol and assaulted federal officers” during the deadly violence in the building last week.

Michael Sherwin, acting US attorney for the District of Columbia, told reporters Tuesday that authorities had “already charged over 70 cases, and again, that number I suspect is going to grow into the hundreds.”

A Justice Department running list of suspects charged in federal court in the District of Columbia identified 40 defendants who had been charged in that jurisdiction as of Thursday.

The FBI urges anyone with information on the rioters to drop a dime.

“Anyone with information regarding these individuals, or anyone who witnessed any unlawful violent actions at the Capitol or near the area, is asked to contact the FBI’s Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips,” the bureau said in the advisory.

The FBI said the public can also “submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.”

The violence erupted on Wednesday of last week after President Trump told his supporters at a rally to “fight like hell” and walk to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s November victory.

The riot claimed the lives of at least five people including a Capitol police officer.

Governors of multiple states including Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine have agreed to send National Guard troops to Washington for security efforts around Biden’s inauguration next week.

And the fallout from the riot also prompted the House to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time on Wednesday.

