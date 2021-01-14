Longtime Norton police officer dies of COVID-19

Detective Sergeant Stephen Desfosses served in the department for more than 30 years, holding numerous positions including detective division commander, shift supervisor, and training officer, the department said in a Facebook post.

A longtime Norton police detective has died from COVID-19, the department announced Wednesday evening.

He also commanded the award-winning Norton Police Honor Guard, the statement said.

“He was a loyal, trusted and dedicated member of this department,” the statement said.

Members of his family were by his side when he passed, the statement said.

Notification of service arrangements will be made when they are finalized, the statement said.

Advertisement

The department asked people to take a moment to remember Desfosses.

“We thank the community for the outpouring of support shown to the Desfosses family and the members of the police department during this difficult time.”

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.