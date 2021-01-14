Man charged after allegely striking Somerset police officer with vehicle

A man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a car, after he allegedly struck a Somerset police officer and lead officers on a chase before crashing into a bridge in Fall River Wednesday morning, police said.

Raymond Prevost, 28, of Fall River was found sleeping in a Nissan Rogue when police responded at 8:50 a.m. in the area of 61 Briggs Ave., Somerset police said in a statement.

He had allegedly been parked there for more than two hours. After identifying Prevost, police determined he was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, the statement said.