Man charged after allegely striking Somerset police officer with vehicle

A man is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a car, after he allegedly struck a Somerset police officer and lead officers on a chase before crashing into a bridge in Fall River Wednesday morning, police said.
Raymond Prevost, 28, of Fall River was found sleeping in a Nissan Rogue when police responded at 8:50 a.m. in the area of 61 Briggs Ave., Somerset police said in a statement.
He had allegedly been parked there for more than two hours. After identifying Prevost, police determined he was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, the statement said.
An officer reached into the vehicle to prevent Prevost from shifting into drive, but was struck when Prevost took off, police said. The officer was pulled from the car’s window by another officer, preventing him from being dragged, the statement said.
A pursuit followed, with speeds reaching 60 miles per hour, and crossing into Fall River before Prevost struck a bridge on Davol Street. He was treated at the scene and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Upon his release from the hospital, Prevost is due to be arraigned at Fall River District Court on seven charges: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (car), resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, failure to stop at a stop sign or red light, speeding, and seatbelt violation, the statement said.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MuiChristine.
