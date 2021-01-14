State Police searching for armed Lyft passengers who allegedly stole car from driver

State troopers responded to Summer Street at Pappas Way at 4:22 p.m. for a report of an armed carjacking, Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

When they arrived, they found the Lyft driver, a 44-year-old man from Weymouth, who allegedly had his gray 2018 Nissan Altima forcibly taken by two male suspects, one of whom is believed to have had a handgun, the statement said.

The man, who was not identified by police, picked up the suspects at an address in Dorchester, and the men asked to be driven to the W.B. Mason store on Summer Street, State Police said.

When they reached Pappas Way, which runs behind the store, the men allegedly confronted the driver in an attempt to take the vehicle, the statement said. The driver resisted, but while he was engaged with one of the suspects, the other got in the car and drove away.

The other suspect was able to get into the car a few moments later, and they sped away, the statement said. One suspect allegedly pressed a handgun against the victim during the confrontation.

The suspects are described as young adult males, the statement said.

“One is heavyset and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. The other, who is thinner, was wearing a cream colored hooded tracksuit and white sneakers,” the statement said.

The Altima had not been received as of 7:47 p.m., the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at (617) 568-7300.

