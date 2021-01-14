Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez to perform at Biden inauguration

Despite being pared down by the coronavirus and security concerns, Biden’s inauguration will feature some marquee entertainment.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Thursday that Lady Gaga would sing the national anthem at the ceremony. Jennifer Lopez will also perform a musical number. Leo O’Donovan, a Jesuit priest who served as president of Georgetown University and is a friend of Biden’s, will offer the invocation.

Committee CEO Tony Allen said the participants “represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.”