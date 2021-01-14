Belichick’s call on Medal of Freedom now under readers’ review

You brought us six Super Bowl trophies and numerous division championships. But I have never been prouder of you than the day you declined the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Trump. When politicians and other minions are ready to sell their souls, hoping for crumbs from the master’s table, you showed the nation that you are not for sale. You stood up for your country, your convictions, and the people who look up to you for guidance.

Keep on coaching, Bill Belichick. We are with you. We have four more free fingers.

Tessy Maliakal

Norfolk

Bill Belichick takes a knee for the country he loves.

Bob Smith

Trump-fan Belichick’s message is still wide right of the uprights

Those rushing to read nobility, “patriot”-ism, remorse, or his “greatest call” into New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s statement that, following the events of Jan. 6, he will not be standing next to his repeated past endorsee, Donald Trump, to accept the proffered Presidential Medal of Freedom, may wish to linger over the following key sentence in Belichick’s statement: “Subsequently, the tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award.”

Note the passive voice.

One wonders whose decision this was.

Len Weiser-Varon

Hingham





Not a team worth lining up for

Maybe another reason Bill Belichick wouldn’t accept the Medal of Freedom from Donald Trump is that the coach doesn’t want his name associated with recipients like Rush Limbaugh, Devin Nunes, and Jim Jordan.

Susan Eifert

Brewster





Coach’s day will come

I’m looking forward to the day, hopefully soon, when Joe Biden awards the Presidential Medal of Honor to Bill Belichick.

Mickey Frish

Medford