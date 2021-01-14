Trump is both a symptom and a cause of our moral decay

Re ”Trump is a symptom of our moral decline, not the cause” (Letters, Jan. 10): Jeffrey Miner’s admirable letter to the editor identifies Donald Trump as a symptom, implying that he is not a cause of moral decline. I submit that he is both.

Yes, we need to study further the causes of white supremacism, anti-Semitism, and other types of hatred. But “ugly, malignant” public figures like Trump perpetuate these scourges, and are therefore themselves also causes of the cancerous spread.

Miner writes that attempts to legislate against hatred and darkness only drive them underground. Well, how else to deal with these antidemocratic forces? They need to be forced underground in a public way in order to educate those who hate as well as to protect those who would be victims of that hatred.