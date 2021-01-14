In Andover, it’s a Fazio family reunion on the basketball court

Their departures opened the door for 30-year-old D.J. to join his father’s staff as the lone assistant coach for the Golden Warriors, who set to play a 12-game Merrimack Valley Conference slate.

Last month, D.J.’s hope turned to reality when both of Fazio’s assistant coaches — Carol Martini , a retired Andover teacher, and Mike Trovato , a Lawrence teacher with two young daughters — decided to opt out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns.

Ever since he was a kid growing up in a household consumed by basketball, D.J. Fazio always dreamt of coaching alongside his father, Dave , now in his 32nd season on the Andover boys’ bench.

“It was just the perfect fit for D.J.,” said Dave Fazio. “We had [Martini] who is retired and coming into this environment and then [Trovato] who teaches in another school system. We kind of just wanted to make it small, God forbid something went down. So it’s just me and my son this year.”

A three-year varsity starter at Andover from 2007-2010, D.J. Fazio is all too familiar with the Andover system and his father’s coaching tactics. Since graduating from Emmanuel College in 2014, where he played basketball, D.J. has helped Dave by coaching Andover’s Summer League team, breaking down film, and offering basketball insight during daily phone conversations.

He always wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and coach basketball at the high school level, but a job at Carlton National Resources in Wakefield veered him from that path. When the opportunity arose in December to finally be a part of his father’s staff, D.J. couldn’t pass it up.

In practices, D.J. has been working with the team’s second unit and scout team, running them through offensive and defensive drills while Dave handles the starting unit. Andover began its abbreviated season Tuesday night with a 60-57 win over MVC rival Central Catholic. They’ll play again Friday night in Lawrence..

“I think it’s amazing that these kids are having a season,” said D.J. “It’s so important to have them grow up through sports like I did. Hoops is something I’ve been around since I was born because of my dad and I just love being around the kids and teaching the game. It’s been super enjoyable for me.”

Dave Fazio admits that when players don’t execute during practices and games like he wants them too, he can become irritable and start to yell. But D.J. offers calmness and positivity.

When Andover entered a lull during Tuesday’s game, allowing Central Catholic to climb back, a frustrated Fazio called a timeout. D.J. told his father that he would talk to the players in the huddle, so Dave stayed off to the side and let his son do the talking.

“I call D.J. the ‘Warrior Whisperer’,” said Dave Fazio, who has 476 career wins. “He’s always whispering in the players’ ears how great they’re doing and to keep it up. He just loves the kids and he’s got a great basketball pedigree. I break them down and he builds them up.”

Father and son acknowledged that this year’s Andover team could have a made deep run in the Division 1 tournament had it not been cancelled. The Golden Warriors boast juniors Aidan Cammann, a 6-foot-9 forward who has an offer from Merrimack and interest from Ivy League schools, and 6-foot-6 Logan Satlow. Add in returning junior starter Richie Shahtanian, and the Golden Warriors have a nucleus capable of not only competing this year in the MVC, but next year when the state tournament is hopefully back on.

D.J. said the working relationship with his father is a lot better than the coach/son relationship. Playing for his father, D.J. was held to a high standard with no option for cutting corners. Now coaching together, the two are working as a team, bouncing ideas off each other about set designs and defensive structure.

Even Dave has lightened up on his son. Prior to Tuesday’s game, Dave told D.J. to wear a blue on blue outfit, but D.J. countered with a khaki on blue suggestion and he obliged. D.J. hopes he can stick around on the Andover coaching staff for as long as he can.

“He’s my best friend,” said D.J. Fazio. “It’s so fun to be in the gym with him everyday, messing around, and laughing.”

Courtside chatter

▪ The Lynn School Committee and Everett Superintendent Priya Tahiliani expressed approval for public schools in their cities to follow the Greater Boston League plan for winter sports competitions to begin on March 1. If approved by the respective board of healths, that would allow Everett High, Lynn English, and Lynn Classical to play basketball games against GBL opponents in March and April.

▪ A handful of Boston City League basketball programs took the court this week for their first practices, with more programs hoping to be cleared for practice by Jan. 19. The BCL could hold games in late January and have a tournament over the February break.

▪ Mansfield coach Mike Vaughan won his 300th game last Sunday when his Hornets (2-0) topped King Philip, 89-59.

▪ Bishop Connolly senior guard Matt Myron was sensational in Wednesday’s 85-50 Mayflower win over South Shore Christian, pouring in 41 points … Lowell Catholic senior guard Isaiah Taylor topped 1,000 points with 34 points and 16 steals in a 99-27 win over Innovation Academy Tuesday.

Nate Weitzer also contributed to this story.