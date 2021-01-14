BC High rallies past Xaverian with four straight goals in boys’ hockey

The BC High boys’ hockey team cruised to a season-opening victory over Catholic Memorial Sunday afternoon. But the Eagles were challenged from the start of Wednesday’s Catholic Conference match against Xaverian and trailed, 2-1, midway through the first half at the Canton Ice House.

The Eagles responded with four straight goals on their way to a 5-2 victory.

“We knew Xaverian is a good team,” BC High coach John Flaherty said. “They’re a heavy, older group with lots of experience back. We knew we were going to be in for a dogfight, so even scoring second shift again, I knew it was going to be a long day.”

Advertisement

Flaherty’s son, Ryan, a sophomore forward struck first, 1:13 into regulation, before Max Lockwood struck for a pair as the Hawks surged ahead in their season opener.

But less than two minutes later, Jackie Murphy answered with the equalizer for the Eagle. Aidan McDonnell put BC High ahead, 3-2, on a breakaway 1:30 into the second half, with Flaherty adding another goal on the power play — the lone man-advantage of the night for either team — at 14:04. Cormac Joyce put the game completely out of reach at 17:37 on a feed from Murphy.

“It was so awesome to be out there,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said. “We’ve been practicing a lot and we were ready. I thought we played pretty well; I thought the puck bounced pretty well for them. They’re a little better than us right now but we’ve got another six weeks so we’ll see what happens.”

BC High was outshot by Xaverian, 28-20.

“I thought we were ready, I thought we competed hard, but there’s a couple of plays where we didn’t execute,” Spinale said. “That’s the game.”

Archbishop Williams 2, Norwell 2 — Austin Shea scored his first varsity goal with 4.6 seconds left with the goalie pulled, rallying the Clippers (0-1-1) to the nonleague tie with the Bishops at the Canton Sportsplex.

Advertisement

Belmont 2, Winchester 0 — Matty Roan scored the go-ahead goal, Cam Fici flicked in an empty-netter, and Ryan Griffin had the shutout in the Middlesex win for the Marauders (3-0).

Middleborough 4, Rockland 1 — Matt Ruggiero, Aiden Carey, Jake Dagessse, and Duncan Youngclaus scored for Middleborough in the South Shore League win.

Needham 1, Walpole 0 — Senior captain Charlie Stevens scored the lone goal less than 30 seconds into the first period as the host Rockets (1-1-0) held on for the Bay State Conference win at Babson College. Junior Oliver Lamadieu held it down in net to pick up the shutout for Needham.

Newton South 2, Waltham 2 — Drew Anderson’s goal in the third period tied it for the host Hawks, who also got a goal from Matt O’Toole. Ed Tarmey and Max Lieman had the goals for South.

St. John’s (S) 3, Catholic Memorial 2 — Jason Spiegelman (unassisted), Evan Parente (from Damon Myers), and Brett Edgren (from Andrew Dowd) scored as the Pioneers struck for three unanswered goals in the second half for the season-opening win at Warrior Ice Arena. Ryan Dailida had 33 stops in net. Mike Birch and Mike Spinelli tallied for CM (0-2).

Girls’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 3, Saint Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 2 — Caroline Batchelder and sisters Karlaline and Kate O’Toole netted goals for the Bishops in the Catholic Central win at the Canton SportsPlex.

Advertisement

Billerica/Chelmsford/Lowell 4, HPNA 0 — Senior forward Samantha Fantasia scored twice for Billerica/Chelmsford/Lowell (2-0) in the Merrimack Valley/Dual County win at the Hallenborg Pavilion.

Duxbury 3, Norwell 1 — Sophomore forward Ayla Abban scored midway through the second period and early in the third, and senior defender Alannah Akins added a goal late in the game to power the Dragons (4-0) past the Clippers (1-2-2) at The Bog. Freshman Colby Cantor put Norwell ahead late in the first period, but the Dragons responded with three unanswered goals to stay unblemished on the season.

Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 4, Medway/Ashland 1 — Avery Bent (Dover-Sherborn) netted a hat trick and Krisin McCluskey was stellar in net to power the Hillers to the Tri-Valley League win at the Blackstone Valley SportsPlex.

Sandwich 2, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Sophomore Sophia Visceglio made 24 saves for the shutout as the Blue Knights won their Cape & Islands opener at Gallo Arena. Sophomore Olivia O’Brien and eighth-grader Cali Kent had the goals.

Waltham 5, Wayland/Weston 2 — Eighth-grader Bella Mondolfi and freshmen Angalisa Caceda and Julia Guden all recorded a goal and an assist each as the Hawks (2-0) took the Dual County League matchup. Senior goalie Caitlyn Burke made 30 saves.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 66, Mashpee 46 — Senior Matt Maguire (25 points, 12 rebounds) was dominant for the Green Wave (3-0) in the South Shore League win.

Bishop Connolly 85, South Shore Christian 50 — Senior Matt Myron poured in 41 points and backcourt mate Drew Spellman had 22 to carry the Cougars (1-0) to the season-opening Mayflower win.

Advertisement

South Shore Voc-Tech 70, Holbrook 49 — Seniors Matt Veiga (Rockland) and Evan Ochenduszko (Rockland) netted 20 points apiece in the Mayflower win for SST. Owen Burke led Holbrook with 23 points.

Girls’ basketball

Archbishop Williams 54, Cardinal Spellman 34 — Senior Ari Hay had 11 points as the Bishops (1-4) picked up their first Catholic Central League win.

East Bridgewater 48, Norwell 41 — Junior Allie Pechulis and sophomore Sophie Bradbury scored 15 points apiece to lead the Vikings (2-1) to the South Shore League win.

Nauset 56, Nantucket 20 — Senior Avery Burns netted 17 points and senior Korin Mereste added 16 for the host Warriors (2-0) in the Cape & Islands win.

North Reading 42, Ipswich 34 — Freshman Bella Cannalonga had a career-high 14 points to lead the Hornets (3-1) to the Cape Ann win.

Pentucket 50, Hamilton-Wenham 17 — Freshman Gabby Dellacqua had 11 points to lead Pentucket (4-0) to the Cape Ann win.

Rockport 30, Georgetown 27 — Junior Kylie Schrock scored her 1,000th career point for the Vikings (1-2) in the road Cape Ann League win.

St. Mary’s 58, Arlington Catholic 43 — In their first game in over two weeks, the host Spartans received balanced scoring from Yirsy Queliz (13 points), Nicolette D’Itria (12 points), Maiya Bergdorf (11 points, 14 rebounds), and Kellyn Preira (10 points) in the Catholic Central win.

Advertisement

Gymnastics

Notre Dame (H) 133, Somerset Berkley 111.5 — Katie McCormack (35.7 all-around) swept the vault (9.2), bars (8.5), beam (9.2), and floor (8.8) for NDA in the Cranberry League win.

Boys’ swimming

Cristofaro dives to Duxbury record — In Wednesday’s virtual meet against Silver Lake, Duxbury freshman Matt Cristofaro broke a 20-year-old school record for six dives with a score of 248.77 at Percy Walker Pool.

Scott Viafore (245.0 in 2000) previously held the No. 1 spot. Cristofaro posted a score of 187.95 in the Dragons’ first meet, 231.15 on Monday, and continued his upward ascension from there.

“After Monday’s meet, I knew Matt would break the school record sometime this season, but I was surprised to see him get it done within three meets,” Duxbury diving coach Nicky McGinnis said. “He’s such a quiet competitor and knows what he needs to do. It was fun to watch him break the record.”

Cristofaro said he had practiced this specific dive list a lot in the past week and felt comfortable with it heading into the meet. He hopes he can continue to help the Dragons flourish going forward.

“I’m very excited to have broken the record and to be able to contribute more to the team,” Cristofaro said.

Triton 57, Manchester Essex 37 — Austin Hyer won the 200 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke and Tyler Burke finished first in diving for the Vikings in the Cape Ann win.

Girls’ swimming

Triton 41, Manchester Essex 21 — Georgia Cobb won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and Abrina Constrom won the 100 freestyle and backstroke for the Vikings.





Trevor Hass, Mike Puzzanghera, and Peter Santo contributed to this report.