Bill O’Brien nearing deal to become Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, report says

Former Patriots assistant coach Bill O’Brien is closing in on an agreement to become the new offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, according to a report from ESPN.
O’Brien, who was most recently the head coach of the Houston Texans before he was fired this season, was reportedly on campus Wednesday, and with the team last week in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami.
In a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban didn’t confirm that O’Brien was joining his staff, but did profess an appreciation for his work.
“I’ve always tried to have the best knowledge and experience I can for our players and their development, and I certainly think [O’Brien] can contribute to that in a very positive way,” Saban said.
Advertisement
O’Brien, 51, was born in Dorchester and worked as an assistant in New England in several roles before ascending to the job of offensive coordinator in 2011. After a brief stopover at Penn State, he was head coach of the Texans from 2014 until Oct. 5, 2020.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.