Bill O’Brien nearing deal to become Alabama’s new offensive coordinator, report says

Former Patriots assistant coach Bill O’Brien is closing in on an agreement to become the new offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama, according to a report from ESPN.

O’Brien, who was most recently the head coach of the Houston Texans before he was fired this season, was reportedly on campus Wednesday, and with the team last week in the days leading up to the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami.

In a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban didn’t confirm that O’Brien was joining his staff, but did profess an appreciation for his work.