EMass. boys’ basketball: Abington’s Matt Maguire headlines Players of the Week

Treston Abreu, Beverly — Stepping into the stating lineup, the junior forward averaged 15 points, four rebounds, and three assists in wins over Masconomet (62-38) and Winthrop (71-58), draining five 3-pointers against the Vikings.

Top performances from EMass. boys’ basketball players in the past week:

Matt Boen, Mansfield — In Michael Vaughan’s 300th win as Mansfield coach, his senior captain tied his career-high with 32 points, adding seven rebounds, six steals, and five assists in an 89-56 win at King Philip Sunday.

Mason Hunt, Billerica — The 6-foot-3 senior wing opened his season on a high note with 18 points and 15 rebounds in a 74-57 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Chelmsford Wednesday.

Matt Maguire, Abington — The senior forward averaged 25.3 points and 11.3 rebounds with eight steals over three wins against Carver, East Bridgewater, and Mashpee. The WPI commit topped 1,000 career points during a 29-point outburst against EB.

James McGowan, Westwood — The sharpshooter averaged 22.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5 assists in the Woverines’ first three wins, dropping 31 points in a 72-62 win at Hopkinton Tuesday.