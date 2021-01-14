Ronnie DeGray, Tre Mitchell lift UMass men’s basketball over URI in overtime

Ronnie DeGray III scored a career-high 21 points and Tre Mitchell made the go-ahead free throws with 25 seconds left in overtime as the UMass men’s basketball team beat Rhode Island, 80-78, at the Mullins Center on Wednesday night. D.J. Johnson put the Rams (6-7, 3-3 Atlantic 10) up, 78-77, with a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Mitchell was then fouled and hit the winning free throws for the Minutemen (4-3, 3-1) … UConn said guard James Bouknight , the Big East’s leading scorer at 20.3 points per game, will be out indefinitely after having surgery Tuesday on his left elbow, which he injured at Marquette on Jan. 5 … Georgetown canceled Wednesday night’s Big East game against DePaul, citing a COVID-19-related issue within the program … SMU postponed games at Memphis on Thursday and at home against host Wichita State on Saturday because of a positive COVID-19 case and ensuing contact tracing in the program … Madison Greene had 20 points to help the No. 15 Ohio State women (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten) to an 84-82 overtime win at Iowa (8-3, 4-3), snapping the Hawkeyes’ 42-game home winning streak. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor’s 61 … Zach Solow tallied two goals and two assists as the No. 14 Northeastern men’s hockey team (6-3-2 Hockey East) skated to a 7-0 win over UNH (3-5-1) at Matthews Arena. Northeastern coach Jim Madigan was unavailable for the game and will also miss the weekend series with Boston College due to a COVID-19 “close contact,” the school said. The Huskies were also minus freshman goalie Devon Levi (upper body). Connor Murphy made 37 saves.

The Major League Soccer Players Association won’t be rushed into a decision on proposed changes to the collective bargaining agreement with the league amid uncertainties about the 2021 season, union executive director Bob Foose said Wednesday. Foose decried the league’s decision to invoke the agreement’s “force majeure” clause to reopen negotiations on the CBA after the sides had two difficult negotiations a year ago — one in February that seemed to indicate labor peace, and a second in June when players took a pay cut in order to resume the 2020 season. When the league invoked the clause, it opened a 30-day window during which the sides must negotiate in good faith. Foose said that doesn’t mean an agreement must be reached within the 30 days, only that the league must wait that long before it can move to terminate the current deal. The league has said it lost nearly $1 billion last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macario can play for US women’s team

Brazilian-born midfielder Catarina Macario received permission from FIFA to play for the United States women’s national women’s soccer team, clearing the way for her to potentially appear in a pair of exhibition games in Florida against Colombia later this month. Macario, who came to the United States when she was 12 and is currently in camp with the national team, became an American citizen in October. She announced last week that she is going to forgo her senior year at Stanford and embark on a professional career, signing with seven-time European champion Lyon in France … University of North Carolina defender-midfielder Emily Fox was the first player taken in the National Women’s Soccer League draft, going to expansion team Racing Louisville. At No. 2, the Washington Spirit selected forward Trinity Rodman, daughter of former NBA player Dennis Rodman and a standout on the US youth national teams … Neymar scored a late penalty as Paris Saint-Germain beat Marseille, 2-1, to win France’s Champions Trophy in Lens … Fin Bartels scored the decisive goal as second-division team Holstein Kiel knocked Bayern Munich out of the German Cup by beating the defending champion, 6-5, on penalties after regulation ended in a 2-2 tie at Kiel.

TENNIS

Sabalenka wins in Abu Dhabi

Fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka won her third straight WTA tour title and 15th straight match by beating Veronika Kudermetova, 6-2, 6-2, Wednesday in the Abu Dhabi Open final in the United Arab Emirates. Sabalenka, who won indoors in Ostrava and Linz to end last season, will rise three places to seventh in the rankings. She is 9-4 in career finals and 6-0 in the last 16 months. Kudermetova was playing in her first tour final … Fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz hit a cross-court lob winner corner to corner to close out a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Sebastian Korda at the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open for his second ATP Tour title. Hurkacz didn’t drop a set in the tournament, becoming the first player since 2018 to win a title without facing a top-100 player. He’ll climb to 29th in the rankings.

SWIMMING

Keller charged in wake of Capitol riot

Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged with participating in a deadly riot at the United States Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week. The 38-year-old Keller competed in the 2000, 2004, and 2008 Summer Olympics. He captured two golds and a silver as a member of the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, as well as a pair of individual bronzes in the 400 free. An FBI complaint, citing screenshots from the video, asked for a warrant charging Keller with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and attempting to impede an official government function.

MISCELLANY

MLB suspends political donations

Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week’s invasion of the United States Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington. MLB is the first of the major professional sports leagues to say it would alter its lobbying strategy in the wake of the deadly Capitol riots … The Phoenix Suns had Wednesday night’s game against the Hawks postponed by the NBA because they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to play due to COVID-19 contact tracing issues. Phoenix’s game against Golden State scheduled for Friday was also postponed, as was Washington at Detroit because the Wizards won’t have enough players available … Zion Williamson was ruled out by the New Orleans Pelicans for their game at the Clippers due to league health and safety protocols. It’s unknown if he tested positive for the coronavirus or was potentially exposed to someone who has … Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky joined the Florida Panthers on the ice for the first time since training camp started. The two-time Vezina Trophy winner had been on the team’s “unfit to play” list … Mark Stone was named the first captain of the Vegas Golden Knights, who joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.