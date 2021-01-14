NWHL announces schedule for two-week season in Lake Placid bubble

The National Women’s Hockey League announced its schedule for the 2021 season, to be held from Jan. 23 to Feb. 5 all in one location — Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid — to minimize the risk of players and staff contracting the coronavirus.

A 4 p.m. matchup between the Boston Pride and the Minnesota Whitecaps, finalists for the last year’s Isobel Cup — the NWHL’s championship award — highlights the season-opening triple-header on Jan. 23. The two teams were originally scheduled to play for the title on March 13, 2020, two days after the NBA shut down due to COVID-19. The game was postponed and later cancelled due to the pandemic.