‘Insecure,’ ‘High Maintenance’ call it a day the right way

Two of my favorite HBO shows, both of which began as Web series, are ending, which is great. They’ll leave us wanting more, not less.

First came news that Issa Rae’s “Insecure” will be ending after the next, fifth season, which will go into production later this month. Rae is already signed up to act in a couple of movies, including writer-director B.J. Novak’s “Vengeance.” And Rae’s costar, Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly, has signed up for a new Disney+ series called “First Gen,” based on her experience growing up as a Nigerian immigrant in the States.