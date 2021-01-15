MFA to celebrate MLK Day by imagining ‘a world we want to live in’

This is the third year King Boston has collaborated with the MFA for the museum’s annual MLK celebration. But it’s the first time that event has gone entirely virtual, because, obviously, of the pandemic. Watch the 21st Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day community celebration at 5 p.m. Monday via www.mfa.org or on the MFA’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

“I saw a sneak-peek of the video and it made me well up,” says Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of King Boston, the privately funded nonprofit that works with the Boston Foundation and the city to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King and the time they spent in Boston in the 1950s .

They had no idea of the significance the date would hold when, on Jan. 6, participants arrived at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts to talk peace and unity for a video segment called “Voices on King.”

“Canceling never crossed my mind,” said Makeeba McCreary, the MFA’s chief of learning and community engagement since 2018. “The community celebrations that we’ve held since I’ve joined the MFA are an important highlight of our work. Even though the virtual celebrations are not quite the same, each … from Latinx Heritage Night to Diwali to Hanukkah … have been profoundly celebratory.”

In a typical year, thousands would visit the MFA on MLK Day to enjoy free performances, tours, talks, and other activities. This year’s online events include a virtual photo booth from longtime event partner Citizens, a musical performance by Danny Rivera, an original poem by Boston Poet Laureate Porsha Olayiwola, plus all the powerful reflections found in the 35-minute “Voices on King,” featuring a range of speakers from politicians to artists.

Watch a moving trailer here.

McCreary and Paris Jeffries are among those featured in “Voices on King,” which was produced by the Boston-based filmmakers at Beyond Measure. “There’s strength in us coming together to talk about how we imagine a world we want to live in for ourselves, our family, and future generations,” Paris Jeffries said.

For those who can’t tune in Monday, the MFA will post “Voices on King” afterward on both Facebook and YouTube.

“The way that it’s made, it’s not going to feel dated,” Paris Jeffries added. The audio alone sounds like a “phenomenal podcast,” he said. “If you were to watch this in Black History Month, or any other month, it just stands up.”

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY AT THE MFA

Jan. 18, 5 p.m., mfa.org

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

