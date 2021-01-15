Beyond ‘One Night in Miami:’ Where to find more of the movie’s iconic foursome

The friends are Clay; Cleveland Browns star running back Jim Brown, soon to give up football for Hollywood; Malcolm X, soon to break with the Nation of Islam; and singer Sam Cooke, who had just composed and recorded his most indelible song, “A Change Is Gonna Come.” The movie has the song coming out later, but close enough.

The new Amazon movie “One Night in Miami” centers on a meeting among four famous friends in that Florida city in February 1964. It takes place just after Cassius Clay, soon to become Muhammad Ali, has beaten Sonny Liston for the world heavyweight championship.

Eli Goree plays Ali. Aldis Hodge plays Brown. Kingsley Ben-Adir plays Malcolm. Leslie Odom Jr. plays Cooke. Odom sings several Cooke songs. He imitates that effortless croon so well you’d swear he was lip-syncing.

From left, Bill Russell, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in 1967. Bettmann Archive

As character or actor, Ali is no stranger to the movies. He made his debut, 13th billed, as one of several fighters playing themselves, in “Requiem for a Heavyweight” (1962). Fifteen years later, he was playing himself again, this time first billed, in “The Greatest” (1977). Yes, it’s an Ali biopic. So’s “Ali” (2001), with Will Smith playing the champ. Ali’s one other notable acting role came in a two-part TV movie, “Freedom Road” (1979). He plays a former slave who becomes a US senator during Reconstruction.

There are numerous Ali documentaries. Three of the best are William Klein’s “Float Like a Butterfly, Sting Like a Bee” (1969), the Oscar-winning “When We Were Kings” (1996), about Ali’s championship fight with George Foreman, the Rumble in the Jungle, and “The Trials of Muhammad Ali” (2013).

Jim Brown Associated Press

Brown’s filmography consists mostly of undistinguished action pictures and ‘70s blaxploitation. The most notable of the latter are “Slaughter” (1972) and its sequel, “Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off” (1973). Brown is one of several blaxploitation stars paying winking homage to the genre in “Original Gangstas” (1996).

Brown does turn up in some unexpected places (James Toback’s “Fingers,” 1978; Tim Burton’s “Mars Attacks,” 1996; Spike Lee’s “He Got Game,” 1998). His most memorable movie moment has to be that grenade-depositing sprint at the climax of “The Dirty Dozen” (1967). A close runner-up for memorableness has Brown seated rather than in motion. It’s on the small screen and is a very different act of homage: when LeBron James bowed to Brown at the beginning of Game 3 of the 2015 NBA Finals.

Malcolm X, left, and Muhammad Ali in March 1964. Associated Press

Malcolm X is the subject of the 1992 Spike Lee biopic. It remains Lee’s most ambitious film. In the title role, Denzel Washington gives what’s easily his most commanding performance, which is really saying something.

It’s on the page rather than screen that Malcolm matters most. His autobiography, written with Alex Haley, is a classic text. Manning Marable’s “Malcolm X: A Life of Reinvention” (2011) won a Pulitzer Prize for history. Les Payne and Tamara Payne’s “The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X” won last year’s National Book Award for nonfiction.

Malcolm’s famous “The Ballot or the Bullet” address, delivered six weeks after that night in Miami, can be heard at https://youtu.be/CRNciryImqg.

Denzel Washington in the 1992 film "Malcolm X."

Sam Cooke’s hits include “You Send Me,” “Wonderful World,” “Chain Gang,” “Twistin’ the Night Away,” “Cupid,” “Bring It on Home to Me,” and “Another Saturday Night.” His stage presence powerfully comes across on “Live at the Harlem Square Club, 1963,” recorded in Miami a little more than a year before the Ali fight. Peter Guralnick’s “Dream Boogie: The Triumph of Sam Cooke” is the fullest and most searching account of his life.

Sam Cooke Associated Press

It’s little known that Ali made an LP, “I Am the Greatest.” Released in 1963, it’s mostly Ali reciting his poetry and doing comic shtick. It also includes two songs: “Stand by Me” (Ali loses to the song by a TKO) and “The Gang’s All Here.” That one’s a group sing, and Cooke helped on the arrangement. He and Ali did a brief a cappella version on English television that’s quite charming.

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.