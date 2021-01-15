Desktop Metal buys 3D-printing competitor for $300 million

Burlington-based Desktop Metal said Friday that it had acquired EnvisionTEC, a fellow maker of 3D-printing technologies, in a $300 million deal.

EnvisionTEC, based in Dearborn, Mich., was founded in 2002 and sells 30 different printer configurations that medical, professional, and industrial clients use to create objects from digital design files. Desktop Metal, founded in 2015, said the deal would more than double its distribution network.

The move follows Desktop Metal’s entry into the stock market last month. The company received about $580 million as part of that previous deal, in which it merged with a company whose shares were already public. Desktop Metal has said the merger valued its business at $2.5 billion.