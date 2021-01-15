Grammy-nominated rapper Joyner Lucas awarded Key to the City of Worcester

“I was surprised because I didn’t know [the city] knew the efforts I’ve been doing behind the scenes,” said Lucas, who released his debut studio album “ADHD” in March. “I didn’t know they were paying attention to me like that. I never asked for it. So when they presented me with the Key, I was more shocked than anything.”

Masked fans snapped photos while cheering for the two-time Grammy nominee, one of four Worcester residents bestowed with the city’s highest honor this week.

As the sun set over Worcester Tuesday, rapper Joyner Lucas stood over a small group of fans from high atop an all-terrain military vehicle. In his left hand, he triumphantly raised a piece of shining metal: the Key to the City.

Worcester has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 50,000 cases and upward of 1,600 deaths so far. So Tuesday’s ceremony was designed to be a happy occasion, an opportunity to celebrate those who helped grow Worcester’s cultural scene despite the challenges of the past year. Also recognized were former Worcester deputy of cultural development Che Anderson, streetwear designer Frank “The Butcher” Rivera, and photographer George Annan.

Honorees met with government officials on a staggered schedule outside City Hall. Some, like Lucas, brought along a few family and friends to help revel in the experience.

The gaggle of fans, on the other hand, was a complete surprise.

“It was beautiful because I never told people to come,” Lucas said later in a phone interview. “But it made me realize I have incredible support from the city.”

Born in Worcester in 1988, Lucas attended South High Community School and has recorded several music videos around town (though he lives in Boston today). During the ceremony, Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty lauded Lucas for artistic excellence and efforts to highlight issues plaguing Black Americans with his music. “ADHD” debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard chart and multiple singles — think “Isis” and “I Love” — have been RIAA platinum certified.

“Just as your birth and upbringing has influenced your work, so too does your success positively reflect on us all,” Petty said.

Che Anderson with a mural by Max Sansing at Chandler Elementary School in Worcester. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The Key was also a surprise to Che Anderson, even though he was tasked with planning the ceremony in his role as a city director. In his time with Worcester, Anderson helped grow the arts community and even spearheaded the POW! WOW! Worcester mural festival.

The award came on Anderson’s final day of work for the city. He has accepted a new position as assistant vice chancellor for city and community relations at UMass Medical School.

“My intent was just to be able to celebrate some other creative people and do my duties,” Anderson said in a phone interview. “To have the mayor speak so highly of me was a surprise and to honor me for work that I love doing — I was just very excited.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.