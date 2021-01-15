3-alarm fire strikes 2 buildings in Middleborough

After more than five hours, Middleborough firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm fire Thursday night, the third fire in the town in the last two days, an official said.

The fire, which started at a home at 9 Wareham St., quickly jumped to a commercial building next door. Shortly before 6 p.m., the department received several 911 calls reporting back-to-back building fires, fire Lieutenant Julie Bryant said.

Heavy smoke and flames was visible soon after fire crews arrived on the scene, she said. Mutual aid from nine surrounding communities, including Lakeville and Raynham, responded.