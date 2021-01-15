3-alarm fire strikes 2 buildings in Middleborough

After more than five hours, Middleborough firefighters extinguished a 3-alarm fire Thursday night, the third fire in the town in the last two days, an official said.
The fire, which started at a home at 9 Wareham St., quickly jumped to a commercial building next door. Shortly before 6 p.m., the department received several 911 calls reporting back-to-back building fires, fire Lieutenant Julie Bryant said.
Heavy smoke and flames was visible soon after fire crews arrived on the scene, she said. Mutual aid from nine surrounding communities, including Lakeville and Raynham, responded.
“The firefighters have been doing an unbelievable job. I couldn’t’ ask for any more out of them,” Fire Chief Lance Benjamino told WBZ-TV.
A video from the Lakeview Fire Department shows smoke billowing out the roof and windows of the apartment building, where at least one side appears scorched black from fire damage.
In another video, a Lakeville fire engine hits the rear of the fire with a deck gun, and firefighters scale the house with ladders.
No injuries were reported, and the scene was cleared at 11 p.m. Bryant said.
Lakeville at Middleborough 3rd alarm tonight. pic.twitter.com/p8LB2ZyChn— Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) January 15, 2021
Group 4 mutual aid Middleborough pic.twitter.com/9cVmVzOMxA— Raynham Fire Department (@RaynhamFire) January 15, 2021
