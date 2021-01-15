Alan Dershowitz won’t defend Trump in Senate

Alan Dershowitz, the retired Harvard Law School professor who defended President Trump last year in his first Senate impeachment trial, said Thursday he does not expect to serve on the president’s legal team if an unprecedented second trial is held.

“This is political theater, and I’m neither a politician or an actor,” Dershowitz said in a phone interview. “So I don’t see a role for a real lawyer to play in this show trial.”

Dershowitz, who helped Trump win an acquittal in the Senate last February, said Trump has not asked for his assistance this time, “and I don’t like to speculate about hypotheticals.” He added that he strongly believes that the Senate has no power to try a president after his or her term ends.