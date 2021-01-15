Early morning Saturday storm will be rain, not snow

Boston and many other areas have not had a day below freezing this month.

Thursday put an end to a week of dry weather with a 10th of an inch of precipitation falling during a rather raw afternoon. Temperatures have been running above average every single day this month and although a couple of those days it was barely above average for the month, Boston is over 4 degrees warmer than normal.

The weather will turn a little more interesting this weekend with a storm system in the middle of the country spinning its way up into Canada and spawning a new low-pressure area to our south and east. If there was cold enough air in place, we might be looking at some significant snow, but with the milder air dominating our weather will be wet, not white.

A storm spinning in the Midwest will diminish as a new one forms in the East. WeatherBell

The amount of moisture coming up from the south is quite significant for January. Again, in a more typical year this could be called a January thaw, but since we have nothing to thaw I can’t really call it that. A closer look at the predicted radar shows the elements of yellow and orange moving through Saturday morning this is the heavier rain.

A period of heavy rain is likely Saturday morning as this predictive radar is showing. WeatherBell

Temperatures during Saturday will reach well into the 40s and a few 50-degree readings are definitely possible. In terms of rainfall, I’m expecting 1 to 2 inches of water, most of that occurring in the wee hours of Saturday morning through mid-morning.

Temperatures well into the 40s are likely Saturday afternoon. WeatherBell

Along with the rain, there will be some gusty wind from the southeast. It’s unlikely there will be widespread power outages, but it’s not going to surprise me if a few isolated areas do see a power outage.

The weather system moves quite quickly with most of the rain and wind occurring between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m.. After that, the rain will taper off and it will turn cloudy for the afternoon.

Sunday and Monday look like similar days, although Sunday will be a little bit breezier with the temperature in the upper 30s. I’m expecting bright sunshine from sunup to sundown.

The theme for much of next week will be for a slow step down in temperature. There continues to be growing signs of some below normal temperatures to conclude the month and start February. Whether or not any of this new cold air is accompanied by snow is the question we will all be trying to figure out in the coming week.



