Gov. Baker signs ‘Laura’s Law,’ requiring standards for ER access

“One of the biggest things you learn [in public life], and you learn it over and over and over again, is the incredible resiliency, power and strength that regular people have to turn tragedy into opportunity to improve the lives of those who come after,” Baker said during the ceremony as Levis’s husband, Peter Demarco, and other relatives looked on.

In a solemn ceremony Friday, Governor Charlie Baker signed “Laura’s Law,” which requires state officials to set standards for access to hospital emergency rooms following the tragic death of Laura Levis, who collapsed outside the locked door of a Somerville ER in 2016 and later died.

DeMarco had strongly advocated for the bill after writing about Levis and the health care and emergency system failures that led to her death, in the Globe Magazine in November 2018.

He explained how Levis, suffering an asthma attack, walked alone to Somerville Hospital early one morning in September 2016. She tried to enter the emergency room, but she found a locked door. She called 911, but her call was transferred.

By the time first responders found her in the dark, just 29 feet from the hospital’s main entrance, she had collapsed. Levis, 34, died after seven days in intensive care.

“The simple goal is that this law will make every emergency room in every hospital in Massachusetts a lot easier to find and lot easier to get into for any patient, especially patients who are in distress,” DeMarco previously told the Globe. “You don’t have a minute to spare … if you’re having a severe asthma attack like Laura.”

He told the Globe he thinks the law will “save people’s lives” and that no one going forward “is going to die like she did because of this law.”

The measure requires the state Department of Public Health to set standards for access to hospital emergency rooms, including appropriate lighting and signage to direct people to the ER, and security and monitoring of all ER entrances.

The new regulations will take effect up to one year after the end of the state’s coronavirus emergency.

During Friday’s signing ceremony, state Senator Pat Jehlen, a Somerville Democrat, was asked how Laura’s Law could move swiftly through the Legislature compared with other bills that can sometimes languish for many years.

“Nobody who heard the story said no,” Jehlen said. “Some people at one point said, ‘We’ll be really busy ... [with COVID] can we put it off a little bit?’ But no one said no.” She credited the “power of an important story that resonates with people, that people can imagine themselves or their loved ones in a similar situation. Pete harnessed that power.”

