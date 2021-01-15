How the United Way plans to spend $100 million helping Rhode Island

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here.

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 103,386 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 789 new cases. The overall daily test-positive rate was 4.5 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18.6 percent. The state announced nine more deaths, bringing the total to 1,996. There were 375 people in the hospital, and 39,502 residents had received the first dose of the vaccine.

Programming note: There will be no Rhode Map on Monday, but I’ll be right back in your inbox on Tuesday morning.

The United Way of Rhode Island unveiled a plan Thursday to invest $100 million over the next five years to tackle several critical issues facing the state, including affordable housing, education, and racial equity.

So how will that money be spent?

You can read the full strategic plan here, and I asked United Way President and CEO Cortney Nicolato for an overview.

Q: You’re going to invest $100 million over five years. What should the average Rhode Islander expect to see as a result?

Nicolato: Far too many Rhode Islanders are in crisis or on the brink of crisis, and this has been the case way before COVID-19. We need every dollar of the $100 million to go toward building equal opportunity for everyone in our state. This means deep investments to create more affordable homes for rent and for purchase and a redesigned social services system that puts Rhode Islanders’ needs at the center, not the process. And more of our neighbors need jobs that provide livable wages, meaning they can truly afford to meet their basic needs. At the foundation of building this economic opportunity is the need to break down the barriers that perpetuate inequities, especially for our Black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) community. This is the work Rhode Islanders can expect to see from their United Way.

Q: You want to double the number of Rhode Island cities and towns make at least 10 percent of their housing stock affordable (a state law). How are you planning to do this?

Nicolato: Housing is a fundamental human right, and today, the system is failing us. Rhode Island is becoming more unaffordable by the day. Our state is more than 25,000 units short in the area of affordable housing, which is the housing segment Rhode Island needs most. Pair this with having the oldest housing stock in the country and you have a recipe for disaster. More than 35 percent of residents are paying more for housing than they should. If we’re dedicated to growing our economy and retaining talent, we need to make sure people have a safe, affordable place to live. We’ll never attract new business until we tackle this housing crisis head on. We plan to do just that by investing more in building affordable housing, leaning on innovative approaches of other states and countries, and advocating for policy change and investments at the state and municipal levels. There are myths that affordable housing is a detriment to the community, but in fact, building housing helps drive the economy.

Q: On education, you’re focused on literacy and out-of-school time learning. What kinds of organizations are you hoping to work with?

Nicolato: There’s no question our kids deserve a high quality education, but we must also recognize that 80 percent of learning happens outside the classroom. Out-of-school time learning programs (afterschool and summer) are a lifeline for our kids and have proven to be a valuable tool that keeps them in school. Working with the Rhode Island Afterschool Network and many other champions in the state, we’ve set a goal for 25,000 kids who don’t have access to these programs today to have access in five years. We must also start children’s educational experience off right. And that means ensuring students walk into the classroom with a love of reading. It is critical that Rhode Island children read proficiently by the end of third grade, when they transition from ‘learning to read’ to ‘reading to learn.’ Right now, just 33 percent of young Black and Latino students are proficient by this time. That’s unacceptable.

Q: $100 million is a lot of money, but it can be spent pretty fast. How do you balance wanting to support lots of different causes with making sure your investments will deliver results?

Nicolato: There is a lot of need that requires much work. We want the funds we invest, in concert with our donors, to act as seed funding that inspires other organizations to match. I’ve seen many times where nonprofits have said, “Because of your early support of our idea, we were able to secure more funding.” We take great pride in supporting innovative work from the ground up; our recent Nonprofit Innovation Lab is a great example of that. We’re also going to fund long-term strategies and build the operational strength of our nonprofit sector. The pandemic has brought to the forefront the incredible work nonprofits do in our communities – at the same time showing the support they need. We intend to incubate a nonprofit support center that provides organizations a go-to resource for operational support. LIVE UNITED 2025 is guided by lofty, but important goals. Each will inform where we invest, in partnership with feedback from our community.

Q: What’s the single-most important issue Rhode Island needs to address over the next five years?

Nicolato: All Rhode Islanders need to see that if we don’t combat systemic racism and injustices our state will never thrive and be what we dream it to be. This means we listen, we educate ourselves, and we advocate. United Way will be hosting conversations and trainings on racial equity – safe places where we can learn together. We’ll also host advocacy workshops across the state where people can learn how to use their voice for good. Rhode Island needs all of us to be “all in,” giving our time, talents, and financial support to move the needle. Every data point shows that our BIPOC community deserves better. When our BIPOC neighbors succeed with discriminatory practices and policies taken out of the equation, that’s when we’ll see a Rhode Island we can be truly proud of. It’s the hard work we’re ready for!

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ While Governor Gina Raimondo prepares to take the national stage, Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee on Thursday stepped onto a local one – at Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille, near the airport – emphasizing his experience as a mayor and his support for local decision-making. Read more.

⚓ Law enforcement leaders in Rhode Island said Thursday afternoon there were no credible or imminent threats of violent attacks in Rhode Island ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Read more.

⚓ For many immigrants and refugees who left their home countries to seek peace and democracy in America, last week’s attack on Congress was a painful reminder of the political unrest they left behind. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Department of Health is holding a 9 a.m. press conference on COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

⚓ The University of Rhode Island Board of Trustees meets at 10:45 a.m.

⚓ The Coventry Town Council meets at 12:45 p.m. to hold interviews with candidates for town manager.

