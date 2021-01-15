Investigation finds state trooper was justified in fatal shooting of Dracut man

When Trooper Steven Buccheri shot Thomas C. Murray in Newbury on Feb. 16, “he reasonably believed that he, his fellow officers and the public were in imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed by Mr. Murray,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said in a statement.

A Massachusetts state trooper who fatally shot a Dracut man accused of stealing multiple vehicles and stabbing an employee at a New Hampshire car dealership was justified in the use of deadly force, according to the results of an investigation released Thursday.

Murray allegedly committed several carjackings between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, 2020, when he was shot a short time after he allegedly stabbed an employee at a Nashua car dealership while stealing a BMW sport utility vehicle at knifepoint, and then fled to Newbury, where he stopped to get gas.

“Based upon the facts presented and the case law pertaining to the use of deadly force necessary to defend oneself or others, and the independent evaluation of a Certified Force Science Analyst, our office has determined that the force used by Trooper Steven Buccheri in this incident was appropriate and lawful,” Cruz said.

Murray was shot in Essex County, but Cruz’s office took over the investigation because Buccheri had previously been assigned to the office of Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

Colonel Christopher S. Mason, commander of the Massachusetts State Police, commended Buccheri and two Newbury police officers who were present during the confrontation with Murray, praising “their proactive and selfless actions to engage a violent suspect responsible for a lengthy and ongoing crime spree,” in a separate statement Thursday.

“No State Trooper begins his shift wanting or expecting to have to use lethal force, but when circumstances necessitate such force, Troopers are expected to act in accordance with the law, our policies, and their training,” Mason said.

Buccheri and the Newbury officers tracked the BMW stolen in Nashua using its onboard location system as Murray drove it south down Interstate 95 and then pulled into a gas station on Central Street in Newbury’s Byfield area around 6 p.m. on Feb. 16, according to the DA’s statement.

Buccheri and the Newbury officers used their cruisers to box in the SUV, but Murray rammed the Newbury police vehicle, the DA’s office said. Buccheri stepped out of his cruiser and ordered Murray to show his hands and surrender, and the Newbury officers allegedly heard Murray yell, “I have a gun!” at least twice, according to the statement.

Buccheri fired his gun and shot Murray in the shoulder, the statement says. Police “performed life-saving efforts” at the scene, but Murray was pronounced dead after he was taken to Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport, according to the DA’s office.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.