Media to get a sneak peek at Gillette Stadium mass coronavirus vaccination site Friday

Vaccinations began Thursday at the stadium for staff. The site is slated to open for first responders on Monday.

Members of the media on Friday will tour the site from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Though the initial vaccinations are for first responders only, public interest in the rollout is high, since such sites could play a major role later in the state’s vaccination campaign.

Millions have thrilled to New England Patriots games at Gillette Stadium. Now there’s a different reason to get excited about what’s happening there: It’s the location of the state’s first mass coronavirus vaccination site.

It’s expected to start with 300 vaccinations per day, but will build up to administering 5,000 per day and “potentially much bigger numbers than that over time,” Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday.

The stadium, which is also home to the New England Revolution and hosted sold-out summer concerts in pre-pandemic days, tweeted out a video Thursday afternoon heralding a “major moment in Foxboro as the first vaccines arrived on-site.”

The state is in the middle of a phased vaccination schedule that began with front-line health care workers and people living in long-term care facilities. Monday, it began to vaccinate first responders at 119 sites around the state.

“Gillette Stadium is accustomed to accommodating large audiences and we are honored to provide a safe location to expedite the vaccination of first responders, and to soon expand to residents throughout the Commonwealth,” Jim Nolan, the stadium’s chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Nolan said that as “we have done throughout the pandemic, Gillette Stadium and the entire Kraft Sports + Entertainment organization stand ready to assist Governor Baker and the Commonwealth in any way we can. We are proud to do our part and grateful to the incredible team of people whose championship-caliber efforts will help save lives and defend against the spread of this virus.”

The Globe also has reported that the Red Sox are working with the state on making Fenway Park, another storied Massachusetts sports venue, a COVID-19 vaccination center.

Team president Sam Kennedy said Tuesday that talks have been underway for several months and an announcement is expected in coming weeks. The team’s principal owner, John Henry, also owns The Boston Globe.

Mass vaccination sites are being used elsewhere around the country, including in Chicago, New York, and Washington state, according to published reports.

While hopes have been raised of a possible increase in coronavirus doses coming to states, the Washington Post reported Friday morning that issues persist with the vaccine supply chain.

When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that the federal government would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses held in reserve for second shots, no such reserve existed because the Trump administration already had started shipping out what was available starting at the end of December, the Post reported Friday.

