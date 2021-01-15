New England news in brief

Defense attorney Gary Zerola was arrested Friday on charges of rape and breaking and entering during the nighttime, police said. At his arraignment in Boston Municipal Court, Zerola, 49, was held without bail awaiting the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Thursday, a spokeswoman for Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. Zerola, who lives in Boston and Salem, was arrested at 12:50 p.m. Friday, two days after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Police discovered Zerola’s white Jeep Cherokee Friday, said Officer Shandra Pinto, a police spokeswoman. Zerola is a former prosecutor in Suffolk and Essex counties. Since 2004, Zerola has been accused of rape multiple times. He was acquitted in two rape cases in Massachusetts and one in Florida. He is awaiting trial on two other charges of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a victim he knew, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said.

Baker signs ‘Laura’s Law’

Advertisement

Governor Charlie Baker on Friday signed “Laura’s Law,” which requires state officials to set standards for access to hospital emergency rooms following the tragic death of Laura Levis, who collapsed outside the locked door of a Somerville ER in 2016 and later died. Her husband, Peter DeMarco had strongly advocated for the bill after writing about Levis and the health care and emergency system failures that led to her death, in the Globe Magazine in 2014. The measure requires the state Department of Public Health to set standards for access to hospital emergency rooms, including appropriate lighting and signage to direct people to the ER, and security and monitoring of all ER entrances. The new regulations will take effect up to one year after the end of the state’s coronavirus emergency.

BROCKTON

Two arrested after police pursuit

A brief police pursuit ended with a car crash on Route 27 in which two suspects were injured and a “ghost gun,” a second gun, and dozens of bullets were recovered, State Police said in a statement. The incident began around 2 a.m. Friday when a trooper spotted a 2018 Mercedes-Benz traveling south on Route 28 in Milton. Boston police were seeking the car in connection with a Jan. 2 investigation of shots being fired in Mattapan, the statement said. The trooper followed the Mercedes onto Route 24 South, where he was joined by troopers in two other cruisers. All three attempted to pull over the car, whose occupants were suspected of being armed, he wrote. With the troopers in pursuit, the vehicle continued south on Route 24 until they reached Exit 18, the Route 27 interchange that leads into Brockton, he said. At that point, troopers called off the pursuit. At the intersection of Route 27 and West Avenue, the driver lost control and crashed, State Police said. Troopers arrived at the crash scene and took two men into custody from the car, both of whom were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, State Police said. Police believe Jhovanni Jackson, 21, of the Bronx was the driver and 22-year-old Aquan A. Hudson of Brockton was the passenger. Both men were charged with illegal possession of firearms, carrying loaded firearms, possession of a large-capacity feeding device, and unlawful possession of ammunition. Jackson is also charged with multiple motor vehicle offenses, use of body armor in a felony, resisting arrest, and refusing to identify himself to police. Jackson remained hospitalized while Hudson is to be arraigned in Brockton District Court Friday. The incident remains under investigation.

Advertisement

SHEFFIELD

Advertisement

Fatal house fire ruled accidental

The house fire that killed a man and a woman was an accident caused by a failure of the chimney and wood-burning furnace, the state fire marshal’s office said Friday. James Boltrom, 75, and Dorene Boltrom, 66, died in the fire at the log-cabin style home at 1715 Hewins St. on Wednesday, the office said in a statement. The fire started in the chimney and then spread to nearby combustibles, the statement said. “Investigators were able to find several areas where smoke and heat breached the chimney. There was a significant amount of wood and kindling next to the wood-burning furnace in the basement,” the statement said.