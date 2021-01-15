As RI surpasses 2,000 deaths, demand for COVID-19 vaccine is outpacing supply

“This is another sad milestone,” US Senator Jack Reed said. “The tragic loss of life is unfathomable and unforgiveable, and the grief is immeasurable. We mourn every one of these individuals who COVID-19 has taken from us and we must redouble efforts to save lives and protect communities.”

The state Department of Health reported nine more deaths tied to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,005.

PROVIDENCE — The COVID-19 death toll in Rhode Island now exceeds 2,000, health officials reported Friday as they detailed how demand for the vaccine is outstripping the state’s supply.

Latest COVID-19 data from the Rhode Island Department of Health Rhode Island Department of Health

Meanwhile, members of the public continue to ask why certain groups are receiving the vaccine now while others have to wait, said Dr. Philip A. Chan, who heads the Health Department Division of Preparedness, Response, Infectious Disease and Emergency Medical Services.

“The very simple answer is that the State of Rhode Island does not have supply right now to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated,” Chan said on a Zoom news conference. “If we could, we would absolutely, definitely vaccinate everyone who wants one, and that is our goal eventually. But we just don’t have the supply at this time to make that happen.”

The state continues to receive about 14,000 doses of vaccine each week, which is only enough to vaccinate about 1.5 percent of the state’s population.

As of Friday morning, the state had delivered 41,977 first doses of the vaccine, and 9,243 people had received two doses, making them fully vaccinated, said Tricia Washburn, chief of the Health Department’s Center for Preventive Services.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration had announced that the federal government would begin releasing millions of vaccine doses held in reserve for second shots, encouraging states to open vaccinations to “all of their most vulnerable people.” But on Friday, the Washington Post reported that, according to state and federal officials briefed on distribution plans, no such reserve existed.

“That is why we don’t try to look too far out,” Department of Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said in response to the report. “We see what the allocation is going to be, and then we plan accordingly.”

The Trump administration had asked states to vaccinate people age 65 and over, as well as those under 65 with underlying health conditions that put them at high risk. But Rhode Island officials say they don’t have enough supply to do that right now.

“We are vaccinating a lot of people 65 years and older,” Chan said. “We are just doing it incrementally, with a goal of eventually vaccinating all people 65 years or older. We just can’t do it all at once.”

He noted the state began vaccinating nursing home residents last month, and he said vaccinations will begin for people in assisted living facilities and groups homes next week.

Rhode Island Department of Health details what groups will get vaccinated during the week beginning Jan. 18, 2021. Rhode Island Department of Health

“Then, we are going to start vaccinating people 75 years of age and older,” Chan said. “We know from the data, from the science, from what we have seen in our state, the people who are 75 years of age and older are at incredibly high risk of dying if they get COVID-19. So it is really critical to prioritize that population.”

Robert N. Robillard Jr., president of the Rhode Island Senior Center Directors Association, emphasized that adults 65 and older account for 16 percent of the US population but 80 percent of COVID-19 deaths.

“These statistics glaringly unveil the dire need for vaccinating this segment of our population due to their high risk,” Robillard said in a letter submitted to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine subcommittee. “Since the goal of immunization is to save lives, and our seniors are statistically the highest in need to be immunized, the simple conclusion is obvious.”

Senior citizens should be the next group vaccinated, said Robillard, director of the Coventry Resource and Senior Center. “That needs to be a priority,” he said. “Respecting our elders is how a community is evaluated as a whole.”

The most recent state-by-state comparison shows that Rhode Island ranks fifth highest in the percentage of doses used. On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Rhode Island had used 53 percent of the 88,125 doses it had received – higher than any other New England state but not as high as West Virginia, which had used 74 percent of its doses.

“We are not sitting on any doses,” Chan said.

But the New York Times also reported that Rhode Island ranks 15th among states in the percentage of people who have received a shot. At 4.2 percent, that places Rhode Island behind most other New England states, including Connecticut at 4.8 percent and Vermont at 4.7 percent. Massachusetts trails at 3.4 percent.

Chan said health officials are not seeing a lot of Rhode Islanders who are hesitant to get the vaccine.

“We have seen great uptake,” he said. “I am pleased in general that Rhode Islanders are making decisions based on our guidance, evidence, and data. It’s very reassuring.”

Myths and misperceptions about the vaccine persist, Chan said. “And we work to address those every day,” he said.

While he’s glad the demand is high, Chan said, “It’s kind of a double-edged sword, of course. It’s terrible we don’t have the supplies, but on the other hand, we are glad that people want the vaccine.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.