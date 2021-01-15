Two suspects in Boston incident crash in Brockton after brief State Police chase

Three troopers tried to pull the vehicle over on Route 24 south of the Harrison Boulevard exit ramp in Avon, he wrote.

The incident began around 2 a.m. when troopers spotted a car that Boston police were looking for in connection with the incident in the city, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in a statement.

An investigation into shots fired in Boston ended with a car crash in Brockton early Friday, where two men were injured and two guns recovered after a brief pursuit by State Police, officials said.

“The vehicle’s driver refused to stop and a pursuit was authorized,” he wrote.

Advertisement

The vehicle with the troopers in pursuit continued south on Route 24 until they reached Exit 18, the Route 27 interchange that leads into Brockton, he said. At that point, State Police called off the pursuit.

“Cruisers were able to observe the vehicle continue at a high rate of speed down Rt 27 toward Brockton,’' he wrote. “Approaching the intersection of Rt 27 and West Avenue, the vehicle operator lost control and crashed into a pole.”

Troopers arrived at the crash scene and took two men in custody from the car. Two guns were recovered.

Both men were taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where they were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Boston and State police are continuing to investigate.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.