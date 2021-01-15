Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 2 million

The number of dead, compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of Brussels, Mecca, Minsk, or Vienna.

The milestone was reached just more than a year after the coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The global death toll from COVID-19 topped 2 million Friday as vaccines developed at breakneck speed are being rolled out around the world in an all-out campaign to vanquish the threat.

While the count is based on figures supplied by government agencies around the world, the real toll is believed to be significantly higher, in part because of inadequate testing and the many fatalities that were inaccurately attributed to other causes, especially early in the outbreak.

Advertisement

It took eight months to hit 1 million dead. It took less than four months after that to reach the next million.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in the United States is fast approaching 400,000, double the upper limit of what President Trump said would signal his administration’s success in responding to the pandemic.

As of Friday morning, the virus had killed more than 388,000 people in the United States, according to The Washington Post’s analysis of pandemic data. With more than 3,000 Americans dying of the virus daily on average, the country could surpass the bleak figure before Trump leaves office on Wednesday.

A bright spot began to emerge this week, however, as the numbers appeared to plateau. The seven-day average for hospitalizations — a key indicator for the severity of the virus spread — fell nationwide by about 2.6 percent, according to The Post’s tracking. Data from the Covid Tracking Project also showed hospitalizations tapering, particularly in the Midwest and Northeast.

Still, hospitalizations remained more than twice what they were during surges in the spring and summer, The Post’s tracking shows. Daily reported deaths in the United States reached a record 4,254 on Tuesday and topped 4,000 again on Wednesday for the third time ever.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS and WASHINGTON POST

Inoculation rates in US South alarm experts

ATLANTA — The coronavirus vaccines have been rolled out unevenly across the United States, but four states in the Deep South have had particularly dismal inoculation rates that have alarmed health experts and frustrated residents.

In Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, and South Carolina, less than 2 percent of the population had received its first dose of a vaccine at the start of the week, according to data from the states and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As in other parts of the country, states in the South face a number of challenges: limited vaccine supplies, health care workers who refuse to get inoculated, and bureaucratic systems that are not equipped to schedule the huge number of appointments being sought.

But other states have still managed — at their best — to get the vaccines into the arms of more than 5 percent of their populations.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Pfizer to halt vaccine production in Belgium to upgrade production capability

BRUSSELS — Pfizer plans to halt production of its coronavirus vaccine for weeks as it undertakes upgrades to its manufacturing plant in Puurs, Belgium, in order to reach its goal of producing two billion doses this year — up from its earlier goal of 1.3 billion.

The move, which will reduce deliveries to European Union member states as well as other countries, triggered outrage among health officials across the bloc and added to already strong concerns over the sluggish pace of immunizations. It comes as the virus continues to rage in the region, many people are supposed to be receiving timely second doses and more transmissible variants of the virus are emerging.

Advertisement

On Friday, health ministers from six EU countries asked for urgent help from the European Commission, which has taken the lead in negotiating vaccine contracts with pharmaceutical companies on behalf of its 27 members.

In a statement, Pfizer said that while its planned upgrade “will temporarily impact shipments in late January to early February, it will provide a significant increase in doses available for patients in late February and March.”

Pfizer makes doses for the United States at its plant in Kalamazoo, Mich., and a company spokeswoman confirmed that only markets outside the country would be affected.

NEW YORK TIMES

UK bans travel from South America, Portugal

LONDON — Britain’s government has banned travel from South America and Portugal to ensure a new variant of COVID-19 found in Brazil doesn’t derail the country’s vaccination program, although there are no signs the variant has reached the UK.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the ban, which took effect Friday morning, was extended to Portugal because many people who come to Europe from South America travel through Portugal.

The announcement comes just a few weeks after many countries banned travel from the United Kingdom following the discovery of another variant of the virus that is more contagious than earlier varieties and has been blamed for a sharp rise in infections and deaths related to COVID-19. There is no indication, however, that the variant reacts any differently to the vaccines.

Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Chinese city building 3,000-unit quarantine facility

BEIJING — A city in northern China is building a 3,000-unit quarantine facility to deal with an anticipated overflow of patients as COVID-19 cases rise ahead of the annual Lunar New Year travel rush.

State media on Friday showed crews leveling earth, pouring concrete and assembling prefabricated rooms in farmland in an outlying part of Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei province, which has seen the bulk of the new cases.

That recalled scenes from early last year, when China rapidly built field hospitals and turned gymnasiums into isolation centers to cope with a then-spiraling outbreak in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in late 2019.

ASSOCIATED PRESS