Lawyer for Capitol rioter in fur headdress says client was ‘answering the call of the president’

In court documents filed late Thursday, prosecutors said Chansley climbed to the dais where Vice President Mike Pence had been presiding over the joint Congressional session and wrote a threatening note to him that read: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

In an interview on CNN , lawyer Albert Watkins appealed to President Trump to pardon his client, Jacob Chansley, an adherent of the QAnon consipiracy theory who was among the dozens of Trump supporters charged after storming the Capitol as Congress affirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The attorney representing the rioter who was allegedly pictured in the halls of the Capitol shirtless, holding a spear, and wearing face paint and a fur headdress said his client “felt like he was answering the call of our president” in going to the Capitol.

In the days and weeks ahead of the joint Congressional session, Trump pressed Pence to block the electoral votes for Biden, despite the vice president not having the authority to do so. After Pence was brought to a secure location during the siege, Trump took to Twitter to criticize him, writing: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and Constitution.” Rioters who stormed the Capitol were filmed at one point chanting “Hang Mike Pence!”

Chansley has been charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and demonstrating in a Capitol building. He surrendered to FBI officials in Phoenix last Saturday.

In a memo urging the judge to keep Chansley behind bars, prosecutors wrote that “strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government.”

While speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Thursday, Watkins said Trump’s words “meant something to my client and a lot of other people,” and that Chansley went to the Capitol because the president invited him.

“[Chansley], like a lot of other disenfranchised people in our country, felt very, very, very solidly in sync with President Trump,” Watkins said. “He felt his voice was, for the first time, being heard. And what ended up happening over the course of the lead up to the election, over the course of the period from the election to Jan. 6, it was a driving force by a man he hung his hat on, he hitched his wagon to, he loved: Trump. Every word. He listened to him. He felt like he was answering the call of our president.”

Watkins called on Trump to “stand up and own these people,” arguing that the president “has an obligation to our nation” to pardon them.

Chansley had previously told investigators that he came to the Capitol “at the request of the president that all ‘patriots’ come to D.C. on January 6, 2021.”

Before a mob of his supporters overran police and breached the Capitol, Trump appeared at a rally and told the crowd of thousands “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Five people, including a Capitol police officer, died as a result of the riot, and hundreds of lawmakers, aides, and journalists were forced to shelter in place for hours while an outnumbered police force worked to secure the building.

“They had a right to rely on the words of their president that was strewed forth worldwide,” Watkins said. “And they did. And now they’re turning around and they’re getting arrested, as many well should be.”

Dozens of people are facing charges as a result of the siege, and the FBI has said their investigation is just beginning and is expected to grow significantly, with authorities investigating hundreds who were allegedly involved in the riots and weighing more serious charges for some.

QAnon is a web of “right-wing Internet conspiracy theories with anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ elements that falsely claim the world is run by a secret cabal of pedophiles who worship Satan and are plotting against” Trump, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Trump was impeached for the second time on Wednesday — one week before he is set to leave office — for inciting violence against the United States government.

