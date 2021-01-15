A look at some of the steps being taken to secure the Capitol ahead of weekend protests, Biden’s inauguration

The FBI said Thursday it was tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter,” including calls for armed protests in Washington and in state capitals across the country beginning this Sunday. FBI Director Chris Wray said he was pushing out a “significant” amount of information to law enforcement agencies, and local and federal officials in Washington D.C. already have begun stepping up security in preparation for possible armed protests and violence this weekend.

In the wake of the US Capitol riot that led to the death of five individuals, federal officials have warned law enforcement agencies that the siege is likely to inspire others with violent intentions ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Here’s a look at some of the steps being taken to secure the nation’s capital ahead of Biden’s swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday..

Deployment of the National Guard

More than 20,000 members of the National Guard were called up and expected to be deployed in Washington by next week. As of Thursday, there were roughly 7,000 already in the city, with thousands more en route. The length of their missions may vary, but Defense Department officials were authorized to deploy the Guard for up to 30 days for the inauguration and surrounding protests.

Lockdown measures in the downtown area, public emergency issued citywide

Local and federal officials have established a downtown “security zone,” and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a public emergency that will be extend until after Inauguration Day — giving her the ability to call curfew at any time.

Bowser is asking people not to visit the District of Columbia for the inauguration, and she requested a National Special Security Event declaration moved up to Jan. 13. NSSE declarations are routine for a presidential inauguration and other major events like the Super Bowl. But it’s rare to start such measures so far in advance, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Starting Friday, all parking garages in the downtown restricted zone will be sealed through Wednesday’s inauguration, and Bowser is asking all D.C. residents to avoid the downtown area entirely. The city closed 13 rail stations within the downtown security perimeter, and will alter bus routes in the area.

Airbnb blocks reservations, hotels asked to close

Airbnb said it would block and cancel all reservations in the D.C. area during the week of the inauguration. The decision was made Wednesday in response to local officials asking people not to travel to the nation’s capital. The home sharing company also said it would bar any guests associated with hate groups or violent activity.

Washington’s local Black Lives Matter affiliate and Shutdown D.C. issued a joint statement Wednesday urging all downtown hotels to voluntarily close and pay their staff from Jan. 15 to 21. Bowser has told reporters that she is considering taking the step of closing Washington’s hotels for inauguration week.

National Mall expected to close for Inauguration Day

The entire National Mall is expected to close for Inauguration Day, accessible only by media and security personnel, according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke with the Washington Post.

The move is significant because the Mall has been the traditional site where much of the general public has gathered to view the inauguration at the Capitol in person and on large jumbotrons — which also will not be used for this year’s event.

The National Park Service, which manages the National Mall, has not announced its full swath of closures for Inauguration Day, saying in a statement Thursday that it has “yet to make an official decision regarding closures of the National Mall.”

Bowser also called for the Interior Department to rescind and deny all permits for demonstrations in downtown Washington through Jan. 24. After multiple back-and-forths between Bowser and the secretary of the interior over the past week, the status of permits for a handful of groups looking to rally on the Mall was still unclear by Thursday evening, according to the Washington Post.

Airlines and airports are stepping up security

Airlines and airports said they are stepping up security before next week’s presidential inauguration, with Delta and other major airlines saying they will prohibit passengers flying to the Washington area from putting guns in checked bags.

Delta was the first to announce Thursday that it will prohibit checking guns to Washington-area airports and was soon followed by United, Alaska, and American. All said their bans will start Saturday and run through Jan. 23.

Social media action

Social media companies have taken steps to expel extremist groups and conspiracy theorists from their platforms. Twitter shut down more than 70,000 accounts affiliated with QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims a secretive cabal of Democratic Satan worshipers runs the government. Amazon suspended Parler, a conservative alternative to Twitter, from its website-hosting services.

Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Snapchat all have banned or suspended President Trump from their platforms for posting content that incited the violence that rocked the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Private security for members of Congress

Some members of Congress have sought private personal security after Trump supporters harassed them at their homes, one person told the Washington Post on the condition of anonymity.

