Mass. reports 5,074 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 75 new deaths

Since the fall, the state has seen an alarming resurgence of the deadly virus in which case counts have soared to record heights. The levels of deaths are still below those seen in the devastating spring, though dozens are being reported daily.

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 75 to 13,231, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 5,074 Friday , while the seven-day average was 5,364.

The health department said 93,597 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,201 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The agency reported that 100,968 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.1 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 6,221 people, bringing that total to 421,870.





The agency also reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 6.45 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The agency said the rate would be 7.7 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The death toll from the coronavirus worldwide passed 2 million on Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The US tally is around 390,000.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.