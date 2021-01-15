If state lawmakers knew what was right, they’d forgo their pay raises

Where is this raise money going to come from? With state tax revenues falling, this money should be spent instead on the hungry, the homeless, infrastructure, schools, public health, and helping local communities.

We have the crisis of a pandemic, hundreds of thousands are without jobs, and many are hungry and worried about evictions. We have a health care crisis and a lack of coordination in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine. Small businesses are closing or shuttered, and many large businesses have falling revenue, not to mention what is happening to the restaurant and hospitality industries.

Re “A new Legislature convenes and three pay hikes kick in. Only in Massachusetts” ( Jeff Jacoby, Opinion, Jan. 6 ): How, in good conscience, do state legislators dignify accepting this raise?

Advertisement

How can elected officials even consider accepting such a raise that they have voted for themselves?

Dorothy Driscoll

Marshfield





Legislative pay raises in the face of the pandemic? These raises are nothing but an abomination, and in all fairness, they need to be rejected.

Many residents of the Commonwealth are out of work as a result of the pandemic. Others are suffering from reduced wages. And many are risking their lives daily and facing the additional threat of reduced public transportation, which takes many who rely on it to their essential jobs.

Legislators with any sense of fairness and empathy for those in dire circumstances must carefully assess their promised wage increases, which, especially at this time, are an affront paid for by the taxpayers of the Commonwealth.

Perhaps the funds intended to support the raises should go to those individuals suffering the most from the pandemic, and to shoring up the public transit system. And once again, there is a need to reexamine how legislative pay raises are awarded.

Advertisement

Allan C. Greenberg

Scituate