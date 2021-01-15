OK, so a second impeachment. Now what?

Your Jan. 14 editorial, “No time to waste in the Senate,” is well-intended but ill-advised. Until Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell can ensure the Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, that he has 17 Republicans ready to vote to convict Donald Trump in an impeachment trial, what is the point of proceeding? The last thing the country needs is for Trump to proclaim once again that he has been vindicated and that he is the victim of a Democrat-inspired witch hunt. The fact that only 10 Republicans in the House were brave enough to cross Trump on Wednesday tells us that this is a difficult vote for Republicans.

Advertisement

The political situation may look very different 100 days from now, with the FBI and other investigations likely to reveal more about the administration’s role in organizing and abetting the insurrection. My hope is that by then, the Biden administration will have been able to straighten out the vaccine distribution mess, and enough votes in the Senate will have been rounded up to convict Trump.

Yes, it would be nice to have Trump out of office immediately, but it doesn’t look like that’s going to happen. In any case, the second impeachment will stand as a permanent stain on this disgraceful presidency.

Bob Schwartz

Newton Centre





Picking up that call for unity

Many Republican representatives are calling for unity at this time. I wholeheartedly agree. Let’s unite on truth. Let’s unite on recognizing a free and fair election. Let’s unite on justice. Let’s unite on accountability. Let’s unite on equality. Let’s unite on democracy. Let’s unite on the founding principles of our nation.

Adam Simon

Concord





Under circumstances, GOP lawmakers should accept metal detectors

It is understandable that about 30 lawmakers are requesting an investigation of their colleagues who granted access to visitors the day before the siege on the Capitol at a time when tours had been curtailed due to the pandemic (”Accusations increase over security breach at Capitol,” Page A9, Jan. 14), and I hope no members of Congress were complicit in providing reconnaissance of the building.

Advertisement

Yet, given this possibility, why are some Republican members (”GOP lawmakers dodge new metal detectors,” Page A12, Jan. 14) resisting common-sense security measures by refusing to walk through metal detectors? If they truly care about unity, as many proclaim, and have any empathy for the trauma that their colleagues and many Americans are facing, they should willingly accept this minor inconvenience in the same way that schoolchildren across the country have.

Joan Kelleher Casey

Brookline





The damage has been done. Trump must go

Please note: 4,327 deaths in the United States from COVID-19 on Wednesday, and members of the National Guard working security at the Capitol.

Mealy-mouthed Republicans cite Donald Trump’s weak words now urging calm (ha!). But when it counted, on Jan. 6, he stood safely behind a protective shield urging on the violent mob that he had incited without pause. Then he went to the gilded White House to watch the desecration of the Capitol on TV.

I am a Democrat, yes, but an American citizen first, and Trump has violated this country. This is not about free speech, which he has never supported — it is about decency, respect, and the nurture of our land, our earth, our lives.

Out!

Inge Thorn Engler

Auburndale