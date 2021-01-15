Weeping for my country, again

As I watched on television, I cried with them. I wasn’t sure whether it was the sight of another country’s tribute or an overflow of grief, confusion, and fear that summoned my tears. All I felt was sorrow for my bruised nation.

Two days after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Queen Elizabeth requested that the Coldstream Guards band play “ The Star-Spangled Banner ” in the Buckingham Palace courtyard. Outside the ornate wrought-iron gate, many in the crowd clutched small American flags, placed a hand over their hearts, or wiped away tears.

Now for more than a week, I’m weeping again.

Advertisement

It began when the president of the United States incited a deadly insurrection in his own nation. Certainly, it wasn’t that I thought Trump incapable of stoking such horrors. He’s always had a coward’s fervor for violence, though predictably he’s never the one throwing or receiving punches. At his campaign rallies, he encouraged his supporters to assault protesters, and they gleefully complied.

Perhaps that was Trump’s first sign that he could compel people to commit violence in his name. In 2017, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent his goons to attack protesters and Secret Service members during his White House visit, Trump neither intervened nor denounced a foreign dictator’s guards assaulting Americans on American soil.

Instead, he may have been taking notes.

On Jan. 6, Trump, unable to halt the congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election win, sent a lynch mob to the Capitol to do it for him. Meanwhile, he retreated to the West Wing to watch the violence he unleashed on the country. Those participating in the attempted coup weren’t only pro-Trump; they were anti-government, and that suits Trump just fine.

Advertisement

Long before white supremacists breached the Capitol, killed a police officer, and ransacked the “People’s House” as if they were the only people to whom that house belongs, we knew what Trump’s rhetoric could ignite. From mass shooters to a would-be pipe bomb terrorist, Trump has inspired appalling violence. He’ll continue to do so even after he leaves the White House.

What happened at the Capitol was inevitable. For months, Trump’s followers consumed his lies about rampant voter fraud, a defeated president’s futile attempt to steal an election by claiming it was stolen from him. There was never going to be a peaceful transition of power because Trump has no desire to transfer power to anyone.

He egged on his cult in what authorities now believe was a coordinated plot to invade the Capitol and, at the very least, stop the certification. Yet America did what it often does, even when warned about the prospect of white supremacist violence: nothing.

In 2017, after Trump fired FBI director James Comey, Representative Al Green of Texas called for the president’s impeachment. His effort stalled, but Green recognized early what should have been obvious to his fellow legislators: “Our democracy is at risk.”

Prior to Trump’s second impeachment, Green told BuzzFeed News that he knew allowing Trump’s actions to go unchallenged would be akin to telling him “you can do whatever you want, we won’t be able to investigate you.”

Advertisement

“As fate would have it, the president realized this and he started doing just whatever he wanted to, assuming he was above the law,” Green said. “All of what he did after that moment when we failed to take corrective action brought us to Jan. 6.”

Last year’s storming of some state capitols, with Trump’s blessing, by armed anti-COVID agitators may have emboldened those who breached the US Capitol. Now the FBI is warning state officials and police chiefs to be prepared for violent unrest nationwide in the days leading to the inauguration (although given the ongoing reports of cops and legislators who were moonlighting as insurrectionists, I’m not filled with confidence).

It never had to be this way. But in America, it was always going to be this way.

This country protects white supremacy more than democracy. It’s why the tally of lives lost to racist hegemony will always be far greater than the number of perpetrators convicted for their deaths. And though 10 House Republicans made this impeachment the most bipartisan ever, 197 of them defended the president and his seditious insurrection against America.

Ours is a nation that eschews racial justice for racist revenge. And that’s why I now weep: because of the scars many of us will again be forced to bear in a country too comfortable with its self-inflicted wounds.

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.