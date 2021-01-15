With Trump era ending, the unwinding begins

For four long years, many have wondered when Donald Trump’s depravity would reach the point where his enablers would quit him. Surely this would break the fever; this time he has gone too far. But it never seemed to be enough: not children in cages , not footsie with dictators, not calling the war dead “suckers,” not even saying “ it is what it is ” while Americans died of COVID-19 proved enough to erode his bedrock support. Whether true believers or cynical opportunists, those politicians, businesses, and media who benefitted from Trump’s distortions were simply wound too tightly around him to be peeled away.

A little over a week after the deadly rampage incited by his final desperate attempt to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden, Trump’s erstwhile defenders are recoiling from him as if from a rabid bat. Aides and Cabinet members are seeking the exits. The tech platforms whose passivity helped spread Trump’s pandemic of lies banned him from further posting. Deutsche Bank, which for years was Trump’s lender of last resort, announced it will no longer do business with him. The organizers of the PGA have pulled their prestigious golf tournament out of Trump’s Bedminster resort. Marriott, Dow Chemical, Morgan Stanley, and other corporate giants said they would halt political donations to the 147 members of Congress who voted against certifying Biden’s win. Some of the rioters who desecrated the Capitol have started to grovel for mercy, saying they just got a little carried away. If you were looking for the last straw, “inciting violence against the government of the United States’' apparently is it.

On Wednesday, US House members — including 10 Republicans — voted to impeach Trump on that very charge. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, who refused to recognize Biden’s win for six weeks, is now said to welcome Trump’s impeachment as a way to purge him from the Republican Party.

It’s too generous to call this “better late than never.” Only when congressional members themselves were in mortal danger — rushed out of hallowed chambers as the mob bore down — did they awaken to the equally mortal threat to American democracy. Too many Republican lawmakers continue to parrot the lie, without evidence, that the election was somehow rigged.

Still, a change is gonna come. Within days, we will have a government staffed by people who know what they are doing. Some may grouse that Biden has chosen many of the same old faces who have worked with him before, but experienced hands are needed to sift through the wreckage. What a novel thing to have people running agencies who believe in their missions and don’t see their jobs as a way to line their pockets with taxpayer dollars.

When Trump was first assembling his administration, and it was still possible to joke, one wag said Trump’s Cabinet looked like the children’s game “Opposite Day.” An education secretary openly hostile to public schools. A chief of the Environmental Protection Agency chief who had repeatedly sued the EPA. And, of course, a president compulsively saying the opposite of what was true.

Soon we will see the opposite of opposite. Democrats will control both branches of Congress, thanks in part to Trump’s own attacks on election integrity in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

To be sure, there is far to go. The members of Congress who believed Trump’s dangerous lies about election fraud — or who thought it would help endear them to his base — need to publicly say they were wrong. Those who voted to overturn a legitimate election need to beg forgiveness or resign. The incompetence — or possible collusion — of the Capitol Police response to the riot needs a thorough independent investigation. Anyone who stormed the Capitol must be found and tried.

But if Biden gets a little cooperation from chastened Republicans in Congress, he can soothe the savagery in the land. Biden’s economic agenda responds to the anxiety and alienation stoked by president Trump into a nihilistic rage. A $15 minimum wage; immediate new relief checks; a green energy jobs program that will employ millions without college degrees; eviction protection; a fairer tax code; and a vast, coordinated COVID-19 response that will save untold lives and get people back to work and school — these also can break the fever. It is an agenda of justice and compassion, and it can make government good again.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.