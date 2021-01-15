Among the many changes for the Bruins: They win a shootout to open the season

Brad Marchand scored the only goal of the shootout, slipping one under the pads of Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood to give the Bruins a 3-2 win in their season opener on Thursday night. Boston, 0-7 in the skills competition last season, got a goal and an assist from their top-line winger. They also won because of a spectacular effort in net.

NEWARK — It is a new era for Bruins hockey. Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug are gone. Patrice Bergeron is wearing the captain’s “C.” Charlie McAvoy is the No. 1 defenseman. New faces dot the lineup, some holding places, some beginning full-time jobs.

Tuukka Rask looked like the Vezina Trophy finalist he was last season, particularly in overtime. After turning aside 20 of 22 shots in the first 60 minutes, he kept the Bruins afloat in extras. Rask stuffed Kyle Palmieri on a clean breakaway, snagged a Yegor Sharangovich snapper from the circle, and denied Jack Hughes with his glove in the final seconds.

“I was just hoping to make a couple of saves there,” said Rask, who saw breakaways, deflections, and a lot of red and black in his face.

Coach Bruce Cassidy’s review of his netminder, who left the Bruins during last summer’s playoffs because of a family emergency: “Excellent … midseason form, so to speak. Did not look like he was fighting [the puck] or not tracking it.”

Rask was sharp, and playing the puck decisively, and if he wasn’t already in the game, the Devils (two goaltender interference penalties, both by Miles Wood) brought the engagement to him.

“It will be talked about tomorrow,” Cassidy said of the Devils’ contact around the net, the teams set to face off again at 1 p.m. Saturday in the second of eight meetings this season. Running Rask, Cassidy said, is “not something we want to be a trend.”

Were the Devils trying to get under his skin?

“I hope not, because we’re going to play them seven more times,” Rask said. “You’d have to ask them. I doubt it. Not a fan, obviously.”

“We have plenty of guys in our lineup,” Cassidy added, “that can take care of business in that regard.”

That includes Nick Ritchie, whose doorstep tally on the power play was one of the finest moments of his short Bruins tenure, and Kevan Miller, who was rock-solid in his first game since April 4, 2019. After four knee surgeries, Miller skated 16:49 and landed two hits. He also had to fend off the lavish praise of his buddy Marchand, who poured on the sugar while sitting next to him in a postgame Zoom session.

“We wanted to win for him tonight,” Marchand said, praising his pal for his dedication. “He was unreal out there. He was his old self again. It was fun to watch.”

Tuukka Rask makes a save in overtime of Thursday's game. Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

“Uncle, uncle,” Miller said, begging off. “Talk about yourself. Talk about your goal.”

There was plenty to say about No. 63, who will be counted on to carry much of the offense with running mate David Pastrnak (hip) out for another few weeks. Marchand, the highest-scoring left wing in hockey the last four seasons (87 points in 70 games last season), slipped free at the left post and buried a slick David Krejci feed on the power play at 17:40 of the first.

New era in some regard, but it was a night for the old reliables — Marchand, Krejci, Rask, and Bergeron. The latter, skating the first shifts of his 17th Black and Gold season as captain, collected an assist on the opening goal by slipping a no-look backhand chip to Krejci. He also went a trademark 19 of 26 (73 percent) in the faceoff circle.

Marchand set up Ritchie on the man-advantage at 13:12 of the second, the pass deflecting off a Devil to Ritchie’s blade. The former Duck’s power-play goal was his second strike in eight games as a Bruin (2-1—3). Like his brother, Ritchie scored in a season opener for the Bruins. Brett Ritchie opened the Bruins’ scoring in 2018-19 with a goal in Dallas, with a heavy shot from the wing.

“It was sitting right there for me,” Nick Ritchie said of his doorstep knock. “Not too tough of a goal, but I’ll take it.”

It put the Bruins up, 2-1, after Wood, the Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass., product, ripped a shot over Rask’s shoulder on the breakaway following a Sean Kuraly turnover. Wood was a problem, drawing the ire of the Bruins by getting in Rask’s kitchen.

The Devils, badly outplayed in the first period (16-4 shot disadvantage), tied the game at 2 just 34 seconds after Ritchie’s strike. Rookie defenseman Ty Smith fired a long one that appeared to pinball off both McAvoy and new partner Jeremy Lauzon twice before eluding Rask.

But Marchand’s shootout winner made a hard-luck loser of Blackwood, who stopped 35 of 37 shots in regulation and OT. The Devils are bound for the basement of the East, and this game was a bit too close for comfort. But there’s plenty of time to clean it up.

“We let a lead get away in the third period,” Cassidy noted, pointing to some puck mismanagement, soft backhand plays, turnovers, and penalties as the culprits (the Bruins were 5 for 5 on the penalty kill). “That’s not a road we want to go down … We’ve got to play winning hockey.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.