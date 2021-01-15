Brad Stevens says James Harden deal makes Nets as formidable as anyone

“They’ve got a good team,” coach Brad Stevens said Friday before the Celtics took on the Orlando Magic. “They’ve got those three guys — that’s obviously three special scorers. James is an MVP and a guy that can not only score, but really pass the ball and is a really smart player. I thought the Nets were the best team that we’ve seen in person through the first 10 games the way it was on Christmas Day. So obviously to make a move like that, they felt they needed to improve from what they had. And I thought what they had was pretty darn impressive. So I can only imagine that they’ll continue to be a team that everybody’s chasing.”

The Nets beat the Celtics by 28 points on Christmas, and that was before Harden arrived.

The Nets changed the landscape of the Eastern Conference this week when they acquired the All-Star guard James Harden from the Houston Rockets. Harden will join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to give Brooklyn one of the most fearsome offensive trios in NBA history.

Irving has missed Brooklyn’s last five games because of personal reasons. On Friday he was fined $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety protocols while he was away from the team, but he is expected to return to the court soon. The Nets’ final three games against the Celtics will be played in the second half of the season, and that part of the schedule has not been released yet.

Advertisement

Roster spot may be added

With positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and subsequent postponements piling up, the NBA is considering adding one more two-way contract roster spot, the 18th overall, to help teams maintain the league minimum of eight eligible players for games.

Stevens was somewhat lukewarm on the idea when asked about it Friday, stressing that the 18th player is unlikely to get a real chance unless there are extenuating circumstances. The Celtics faced those extenuating circumstances over the past week, of course, when they had three games postponed because of a lack of eligible players.

Advertisement

“I do think that the benefit of it from the other side would be if you do go through periods where you have a lot of guys out, then that’s a beneficial thing,” Stevens said. “And then the other beneficial thing is that the guys who kind of just missed being in the league. Just who were on the outside looking in that have a very limited G League season with limited teams, and this would give them 30 more opportunities. So I see the pros and cons. As far as like how that impacts our roster when we’re full or near-full, I can’t see adding somebody in that spot that would be that impactful that would get a chance to play without major people missing time.”

Four players cleared to return

Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis, Semi Ojeleye, and Javonte Green, who had been listed as questionable for Friday’s game because of COVID-19 contact tracing, were all cleared to play against Orlando. Stevens said the players underwent testing in the morning and the afternoon before being cleared.

The Celtics had not played since last Friday and they practiced with just nine players on Thursday. They pushed back their walk-through Friday until after the four questionable players were cleared to take part.

“Obviously we’re all very grateful to be here and get a chance to play and compete,” Stevens said.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum and Robert Williams, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, remain out. Point guard Kemba Walker (knee) and forward Romeo Langford are still sidelined by injuries, although Walker is expected to return soon.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.