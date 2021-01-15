Falcons hire Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith as coach

The 38-year-old Smith has served on the Tennessee staff for 10 seasons, including two as offensive coordinator. The Titans finished this season tied for second in the NFL in total yards.

The Falcons announced the agreement. Smith held a virtual interview with the team on Monday and he also interviewed with the New York Jets and Detroit Lions. The Jets reached an agreement with Robert Saleh on Thursday night to be their coach.

The Atlanta Falcons agreed to terms with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith on Friday to become the team’s head coach.

Under Smith’s leadership, the Titans finished behind only Kansas City in total offense with 396.4 yards. They had the NFL’s second-best rushing offense as Derrick Henry became only the eighth back to rush for at least 2,000 yards.

Atlanta’s choice of Smith was applauded by Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who said on his Twitter account “Held me accountable from day 1. Always trying to improve. Atlanta got a good one.”

Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel congratulated Smith in a statement released by the Titans.

“I want to congratulate Arthur, and his family, on becoming head coach of the Atlanta Falcons,” Vrabel said. “Arthur’s leadership and the relationships he built with the players and staff led to on-field success. I personally appreciate the dedication and hard work he put in for the Titans and we look forward to seeing his continued success.”

The Titans’ offensive success, especially on the ground, may have been especially appealing to the Falcons, who finished ahead of only five teams in rushing this season. The Falcons averaged only 95.8 yards rushing per game.

Smith, who has no experience as a head coach, will face important decisions about the offense. Quarterback Matt Ryan is 35 and wide receiver Julio Jones, coming off a season hampered by injuries, is 31.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank has said the team’s new coach and general manager will be free to make decisions on a possible rebuild that could impact all players, including Ryan and Jones.

The Titans went 11-5 to win the AFC South, but were eliminated from the playoffs Sunday with a 20-13 loss to Baltimore. It was Tennessee’s fewest points of the season.

The Falcons also are seeking a replacement for general manager Thomas Dimitroff, who was fired along with coach Dan Quinn following an 0-5 start that led to a 4-12 finish. Quinn was hired as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive coordinator on Monday.

Smith was one of seven candidates to interview with Atlanta, including interim coach Raheem Morris, who went 4-7 as the interim coach.

Guard Bitonio rejoins Browns

Joel Bitonio’s long playoff wait with the Browns is over.

The Pro Bowl left guard was activated from the COVID-19 list after missing last week’s wild-card win over Pittsburgh.

Cleveland’s longest-tenured player, Bitonio had to isolate at home and missed his first career postseason game — and the Browns’ first since the 2002 season. It was a devastating development for Bitiono, who had endured so much losing with the Browns before this turnaround season.

But he’ll get his long-awaited chance to play in the postseason this week. The Browns, who stunned the Steelers in the wild-card round, face the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Divisional Round.

Myles Garrett and the Browns defense will face a huge test in taking on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, a generational talent on another level from other players in the NFL. But reverence aside, Garrett hopes to make Mahomes remember meeting him in the playoffs.

Forever.

“I want him to be able to go home when he has his kid or kids and tell them that he went against Myles Garrett,” the Browns’ star defensive end said Friday after he and his teammates had their last full practice before facing top-seeded Kansas City in Sunday’s divisional playoff game.

“It is not just me versus him — it is the Browns versus the Chiefs,” Garrett said. “But individually, I like to leave an impression on everybody I go against.”

No. 1 vs. No. 1 in Green Bay

No NFL team scored more points during the regular season than the Green Bay Packers. Nobody has played better defense than the Los Angeles Rams.

That sets up an intriguing showdown of strength vs. strength when MVP favorite Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (13-3) host All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald and the Rams (11-6) in an NFC Divisional Round game Saturday.

“This is what you love,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can’t wait for.”

Both of these units are at the top of their game.

The Packers have won six straight games and have been held below 22 points just once all season. Los Angeles got to this point by sacking Russell Wilson five times in a 30-20 victory at Seattle last week.

Rodgers has set franchise single-season records for touchdown passes (48) and completion percentage (.707) this year while throwing just five interceptions for an offense scoring 31.8 points per game. Donald leads a defense that allowed the fewest points and yards of any team during the regular season.

This will be the first time the NFL’s top-ranked scoring offense and scoring defense have faced off in the postseason since the New England-Atlanta Super Bowl on Feb. 5, 2017. The Patriots had the top-ranked defense and the Falcons had the No. 1 offense that year.

Diggs next challenge for Ravens

Baltimore accomplished its objective in limiting the NFL’s leading rusher, Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, to 40 yards on 18 attempts, during the Ravens’ 20-13 wild-card win over the Titans last week.

Now the Ravens turn their attention to trying to contain the league’s leading receiver in Stefon Diggs when they face the Buffalo Bills Saturday in a Divisional Round game.

Diggs led the NFL with 127 catches for 1,535 yards in his first season in Buffalo. He also scored eight touchdowns.

“I feel like we have some of the top run-stoppers in the league up front, and we have some of the top corners on the outside, as well,” Baltimore safety Chuck Clark said. “It’s a matchup league, and it’s a matchup game. So, I like our matchups.”

McNair, Watson texting again

Texans owner Cal McNair, who upset his star quarterback Deshaun Watson by hiring Nick Caserio as general manager without consulting him, has vowed to go about things differently when it comes to hiring a new head coach, he told the Houston Chronicle.

“We want him in the loop and part of this process,” McNair told the newspaper.

McNair and his quarterback hadn’t talked since the Caserio hiring, but the owner said Friday he’s back on texting terms with Watson.

“Deshaun and I connected over text since he’s returned from vacation,” McNair said. “It’s no secret he’s disappointed in the [lack of] communication during the hiring process.”

Broncos’ Miller under investigation

Police in Parker, Colo., are investigating Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller for an undisclosed matter.

No charges have been filed, and police declined to provide additional information because the investigation is ongoing. But a person familiar with the situation told The Washington Post that the investigation is related to interactions with his former girlfriend, including text messages allegedly sent from him that she shared on social media in early January.

In an Instagram story, Miller’s ex-girlfriend, Megan Denise, shared an ultrasound image taken Jan. 4 and screenshots of texts she purported were from Miller. They read, “I’m honestly praying for a miscarriage,” and, “I hate you! . . . You gon get yours! Believe that.” In another exchange shared by Denise, a text reads: “And get an abortion!”

Miller appeared to deny the allegations on his Instagram page, writing: “Fake News. Lol The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy. Classic Trap.”

In response to news of the investigation, Denise took to Instagram again Friday evening:

“In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things. First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever,” she wrote. “For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong.

“With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself. Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world, and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family.”

Gordon’s reinstatement rescinded by league

The conditional reinstatement of wide receiver Josh Gordon has been rescinded by the NFL, and Gordon is once again under indefinite suspension.

Gordon was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in September despite being under an indefinite suspension. That suspension ended in early December when Gordon was conditionally reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Seattle expected Gordon to play at the start of Week 16, only to see his status change a couple of days later. The league announced his suspension had been reinstated on Friday.



