Jack Studnicka starts Bruins season on No. 1 line

Replacing Pastrnak was not the ask, not for a player who entered with 82 minutes of NHL ice time. Hopes were high internally, however, that the Bruins were looking at one of their future centerpieces.

The 21-year-old was called to fill in for David Pastrnak on the Bruins’ top line to open the 2020-21 season Thursday night against the Devils. It was his eighth NHL game, a career résumé spanning two regular-season contests and five in the Toronto bubble last summer.

NEWARK — This wasn’t Jack Studnicka’s NHL debut, but given the circumstances — season opener, prime-time assignment — it might have felt like it.

“He’s going to be a good player for this team for a long time,” linemate Brad Marchand said before puck drop. “He’s getting the opportunity now. That’s how it works. He’s earned his time and his position, so we’re excited to see what he can do.”

Studnicka, the 53rd overall pick in the 2017 draft, projects as a top-six center. He is likely to ride the No. 1 right wing for a few weeks, until Pastrnak (expected back early next month) returns from right hip surgery. Studnicka, listed at 6 feet 1 inch and 171 pounds, is smart but slight. Coach Bruce Cassidy expected him to keep his game simple, to defer to Marchand and Patrice Bergeron before larger, physical defensemen put him under duress.

“Try to bump pucks to them, not hang onto it too long,” Cassidy said, assessing the offensive-zone coaching points. “That’s the one thing with Jack, he’s got some work to do on his strength, on his feet against bigger opponents. Don’t allow them to put you in that position. If you have open ice, make whatever play you see — he’s a very intelligent guy — but when you’re in tight quarters, you probably want to get in, get out, move it quick, protect it, bump it, and then get to open ice. Because guys will knock you off the puck right now.”

Studnicka’s foot speed, stick skills, and anticipation helped him lead AHL Providence in scoring last season (23-26—49 in 60 games), as a first-year pro. He scored an AHL-high seven shorthanded goals. He entered Thursday with one NHL point (an assist, last regular season) to his name, but had several good looks at the net last summer — and in last week’s training camp.

“Jeez, one scrimmage, I think he had three breakaways,” Cassidy said. “The test will come for him on the walls, when he starts getting pressure and [defensemen] are live. They want to finish him hard on the walls. Can he get it off, get it into space, get a clean first touch into Bergy or the D underneath or Marchy, wherever it is?

“You can’t just replace Pasta. Pasta’s a guy that finds space quickly and pops out and it’s a one-timer and it’s by the goalie. Not everyone has that ability to do that, so just play to your strength, which is get it to the net, find the open ice, complement those guys.”

If he had a quiet debut, he need not worry about riding the pine.

“We’re not going to judge a guy on one week of training camp and one hockey game,” Cassidy said. “We want to give him a fair look.

Routine the same

For the first time since Aug. 31, the Bruins opened their eyes in a hotel in an NHL road city. Downtown Newark didn’t look like the Toronto bubble, particularly since they were free to walk around outside their sealed zone, but the routine was mostly the same.

“First thing in the morning, wake up, COVID test,” Charlie McAvoy said. “You’re wearing your mask and stuff like that. At this point, it all feels like normal daily activity.”

Breakfast at the hotel, bus to the rink, morning skate in an empty arena — that was all the same. There were two autograph seekers hanging outside the Prudential Center, bound to go home emptyhanded. The Bruins were in and out Thursday morning, no stopping or socializing. The streets around the rink were nearly empty before the game.

Reviewing his time in the bubble, Marchand said he didn’t notice the lack of fans during games until goals, whistles, and timeouts.

“The game on the ice is the same,” he said. “After a big goal, stuff like that where you expect the crowd to take over and change the momentum, it’s not necessarily there. Other than it being the first game, the excitement of the crowd, it’s another hockey game. We’re all professionals. We should be able to get ourselves up and prepared.”

Smith unavailable

Though Marchand, coming off hernia surgery, assumed his spot on the No. 1 line, newcomer Craig Smith was not available.

Smith’s injury, not previously disclosed, is a lower-body ailment.

The former Predator “tweaked something earlier in the week,” Cassidy said before puck drop. “He didn’t feel great waking up this morning.”

After nine seasons in Nashville, Smith signed a three-year, $9.3 million deal in October to join the Bruins.

After the game, Cassidy said Smith was “day to day,” and alluded to a quick turnaround for Saturday afternoon’s game as a reason Smith might not debut then.

Frederic gets call

Trent Frederic, the physical 22-year-old prospect, was recalled from the taxi squad. He opened the night as the No. 4 left wing, with Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner. Frederic, who skated in two games for Boston last season (and 15 the season before), was playing in his first NHL game since Nov. 16, 2019. He entered the night 0-0—0 for his career. He logged 10:44, working 1:01 on the penalty kill, and landed two shots. Cassidy said he “had a real good first period” but tailed off, like several of the Bruins’ younger players, in the second period. “All in all, a good, solid game for us,” Cassidy said of Frederic. “I thought he generated some action around the net. It’ll just be a matter of staying consistent.” … Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk landed a game-high six shots in 24:07 of work, including a Torey Krug-like 5:51 on the power play … McAvoy skated 25:33, which led the Bruins, and played 22:31 at even strength. The Devils’ P.K. Subban crested the 30-minute mark (30:18) for a rebuilding New Jersey back line … Cassidy bumped Anders Bjork, who spent camp on the fourth line, to the No. 3 right wing slot, where Smith had been. Nick Ritchie remained Charlie Coyle’s left wing … Marchand said he didn’t anticipate any trouble after his surgery. “I had a big build-up to get back to where I am, and I’m still behind a little bit,” he said, noting the 10-day preseason and quick ramp-up. He’s trying to manage soreness from camp. “The last thing I wanted to do was go through camp and miss a few games that I thought I could be ready to play. I’m ready to go.” … Defenseman Kevan Miller, who opened the night on the third pair with rookie Jakub Zboril, overcame four knee surgeries to play his first game since April 4, 2019 … The Bruins’ taxi squad included Par Lindholm, who cleared waivers on Thursday, Urho Vaakanainen, Greg McKegg, and Dan Vladar … Connor Clifton and John Moore were healthy scratches.

