Jets hire Robert Saleh as head coach

The Jets have reached an agreement with Robert Saleh to become their new head coach.
The 41-year-old Saleh comes to New York after serving as the defensive coordinator with the 49ers for the last four seasons. He’s also worked with the Texans, Seahawks (defensive quality control coach), and Jaguars (linebackers coach) over the last decade-plus.
Saleh was one of the reasons why the 2019 San Francisco defense was among the best in the league in several categories, including total yards allowed (fifth), rushing yards allowed (seventh), and passing yards allowed (fourth). The 49ers finished second in the league in total defense, yielding 281.8 yards per game.
The Jets fired Adam Gase earlier this month after two seasons in which he went 9-23 — including a 2-14 finish this season.
