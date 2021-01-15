Joaquin Niemann finishes with an eagle and a share of the Sony Open lead

Joaquin Niemann holed a 50-foot chip for eagle on the 18th hole on a windy Thursday for an 8-under-par 62 and a share of the lead with Jason Kokrak and Peter Malnati after the first round of the Sony Open golf tournament in Honolulu. Niemann’s only bogey was when he fell asleep on a 25-foot birdie putt above the hole at No. 12, ran it 10 feet by the hole and three-putted. Kokrak played bogey-free, and he was as pleased with a 15-foot par putt on No. 1 — his 10th hole of the round — than any of his nine birdies. He had a 25-foot eagle putt for 61 on his closing hole that narrowly missed. Malnati was the only one at 62 who played in the morning. Six players are tied for second at 64, including Daniel Berger and Jim Herman . . . The only stars at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this year will be the players. The spike in COVID-19 cases in California led organizers to cancel the pro-am portion of a tournament with its long history of entertainers and celebrities mixing with the pros on one of the most picturesque courses in the country. The tournament is scheduled for Feb. 11-14.

Dana Evans scored 24 points, Olivia Cochran added 18 and the No. 2 Louisville women’s team used balanced scoring to pull away for an 89-70 victory over visiting Boston College. All five starters scored in double figures for the Cardinals (11-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who had to work into the fourth quarter to finally gain a cushion against the stubborn Eagles (5-6, 1-6). Cameron Swartz and Ally Vantimmeren each scored 17 points for the Eagles. They lost for the sixth time in seven games. BC’s lone ACC win came against Notre Dame on Jan. 7… The injury-depleted Virginia women’s team opted out of the remainder of the season because of health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, becoming the second Atlantic Coast Conference team to make that decision. Duke University was the first. San Jose State also announced its women’s program would not complete the season because of COVID-19 issues

NHL

Blackhawks’ Toews to miss 10 games

Jonathan Toews will be sidelined for a stretch. David Banks/Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews will miss at least 10 games and 24 days after the team placed him on long-term injured reserve because of an unspecified illness. The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp last month he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.” There has been no word from Toews or the team on the cause and there is no timetable for his return. The veteran center asked for privacy while he focuses on his health … St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews in the Blues’ 4-1 win Wednesday night.

Tennis

Murray tests positive

Andy Murray tested positive for the coronavirus days just before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. Murray is isolating at home and still hopes to compete in Australia when it is safe to travel. He was given a wild-card entry into the tournament, which is set to begin on Feb. 8 … Tennys Sandgren forced an early clarification of the COVID-19 rules as the first of 15 charter flights began flying Down Under to deliver players for the Australian Open. The two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist was given a special clearance to board one of the flights from Los Angeles to Melbourne despite testing positive for COVID-19 in November and again on Monday. Tennis Australia cleared Sandgren to fly after his medical file was reviewed by the Victorian state government.

UFC

No punishment for marijuana

The UFC will no longer punish fighters for using marijuana in most cases, making a major change to its anti-doping policy. The world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion confirmed that it will no longer worry about positive tests for carboxy-THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, unless it believes a fighter used it intentionally to enhance performance. All other cannabinoids derived naturally from marijuana are no longer prohibited substances, said Jeff Novitzky, the UFC’s senior vice president of athlete health and performance.

Soccer

Olympic qualifying set for March

Men’s Olympic qualifying in North and Central America and the Caribbean was rescheduled for March 18-30 in Guadalajara, Mexico, where the tournament originally was set to be played last spring. The US, which failed to qualify for the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, is in Group A of CONCACAF with Mexico, Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic … Montreal’s MLS team is dropping its Impact nickname. The team said it will rebrand as Club de Foot Montreal and go without a formal nickname, in the style of European clubs … Chris Armas replaced Greg Vanney as head coach of Toronto in the MLS. Armas, 48, was head coach of the New York Red Bulls from July 6, 2018, until last Sept. 4 … Athletic Bilbao knocked out defending champion Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup with a 2-1 win, setting up a final against Barcelona. Sunday in Seville. Barcelona beat Real Sociedad in a penalty shootout in the other semifinal.

Baseball

Knebel, Dodgers reach deal

Corey Knebel landed a nice payday Thursday. Morry Gash/Associated Press

New Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel agreed to a $5.25 million, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. Knebel was acquired from Milwaukee on Dec. 2. He was an All-Star in 2017 and a key part of the Brewers’ bullpen during their run to the 2018 NL Championship Series. The righthander missed the 2019 season with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow and struggled after returning last season … The Philadelphia Phillies and reliever Archie Bradley agreed on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. The righthander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019 … Righthanded reliver Mychal Givens and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $4.05 million, one-year contract.

WNBA

Raiders owner buys Aces

Raiders owner Mark Davis is expanding his sports empire in Las Vegas, buying the WNBA’s Aces from MGM Resorts International. The sale pending approval from the league’s board of governors. The Aces moved to Las Vegas from San Antonio in 2017 and have been successful on the court. Las Vegas had the league’s best record last season losing to Seattle in the WNBA Finals … The Chicago Sky signed general manager and coach James Wade to a a four-year contract extension.

Miscellany

US track star suspended

Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal was provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, said the Athletics Integrity Unit. Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013. She is the fourth-fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the US national championships. The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with “tampering within the results management process,” but did not specify details of the case … Klete Keller, a five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the US Capitol, was released from federal custody but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week’s inauguration.