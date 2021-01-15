At King Philip, swim program sets example in competing and giving

In her second season as coach of the King Philip swimming & diving program, Antonellis had anticipated that the MIAA’s winter swim modifications would completely distort the normal competition experience.

In a season that has been anything but normal, Susan Antonellis knew she had to draw upon her experience to recapture the spirit of swim meets and practices the pandemic had stolen.

From left, King Philip swimmers Derek Whyte, Brianna McMaster, and Andrew Pham have embraced the initiative of coach Susan Antonellis to donate to the Plainville Living Bread Food Pantry.

“You can’t shout at the swim meet with the mask on,” said Antonellis. “The only thing you can do is clap, so it’s hard to get inspired when nobody’s yelling and screaming for you.”

To fill the void, she sought alternative solutions to make practices more exciting, such as starting drag races in which swimmers would compete against each other under certain conditions like wearing a specific piece of clothing. In one such race, the King Philip swimmers competed in races while wearing as many shirts as they could, and they are planning one next week involving socks.

“If you put on a shirt, it creates a lot of drag and it teaches you to push against resistance, so it really incentivized people because it was a way to improve their swimming,” said senior captain Andrew Pham. “When you have drag like that weighing you down and slowing you down, you have to rely on your technique to preserve your energy and go as fast as you can.”

But these competitions came with a twist: to participate, athletes must bring food items to donate to the Plainville Living Bread Food Pantry.

“We try to encourage all the teammates to participate in this competition by donating some food,” said senior captain Derek Whyte. “Hopefully we get to have more participants [next week] and see who can come in with the most socks and look the most goofiest and have a little fun with giving back to people who need it.”

Raised by a school teacher (mother) and a pharmacist (father) who placed a value on volunteerism and charity, Antonellis has embraced those tenets as a core part of her way of life. Even today, she believes students should volunteer at a young age so they understand the value of helping those in need.

“I’ve always volunteered, I’ve always helped, I’ve always donated because that’s how my parents brought my family up,” said Antonellis, also a regular blood donor. “It’s so much easier to give than to receive but just to give is very satisfying, and that’s what we’re trying to teach the kids.”

With the ongoing pandemic affecting the livelihood of millions around the world, she believed this was the perfect opportunity to really push for her athletes to make a difference in the community and shed light on the ongoing problems of food insecurity.

With the King Philip school district serving the Norfolk, Plainville, and Wrentham communities, Antonellis and assistant coach Pamela Sullivan researched and ultimately settled on the Plainville Living Bread Food Pantry.

Pantry coordinator Becky Simon noted that since the start of the pandemic in March, the number of visits to the unit has increased by 42 percent. But just as the number of people has gone up, so, too, has the amount of donations.

“I have not had to buy a lot more food or search for food or anything like that, so the town has been taking care of the food pantry,” said Simon, a 23-year employee of the pantry.

After consulting with athletic director Gary Brown, the two coaches presented the initiative to their swimmers.

“I hope this sets a precedent for the swim team at King Philip to continue this tradition,” said Antonellis. “I’m hoping that it’ll catch on with the rest of the school, through the athletic department, to do more of these things, whether it’s a food pantry or whatever it might be.”

The donations from the KP coaches and swimmers are delivered to the Plainville United Methodist Church, which houses the Plainville Living Bread Food Pantry. Antonellis hopes to continue the food drive every other week as the season moves along.

But beyond the simple act of giving back, the athletes are also learning more about the worsening food insecurities in the area, aggravated by COVID-19.

“There are so many people who have it a lot worse than us because they can’t even put good food on their plate,” said Whyte. “We’ve had it rough and everything’s been messed up, but we’re not the only ones to have it bad: Everyone is having a hard time.”

Added Pham, “Everyone needs to have food, and it’s a shame that people don’t always have access to meals regularly. I hope it sheds more light on the problem that even in a community like ours, not everyone is going to have what they need, especially now with the pandemic. I think it’s good for us to learn by contributing to the community that we’ve grown up in.”

Antonellis hopes other school districts can follow in a similar direction.

“Whether it’s swimming or donating food or whether it is wearing socks for practice, it’s tough right now, so we’re trying to make it as comfortable and enjoyable for everybody,” said Antonellis.

Diving in

▪ Swim programs in the Hockmock League are competing in Davenport (small school) and Kelley-Rex (large school) divisional pods. Those in the K-R will compete in person at Milford High, while all Davenport Division meets will be held virtually at Blue Hill Pool. Home-pool advantage, no longer a factor because of restrictions on fans and cheering, is eliminated completely as all teams in each division share one home pool.

Mansfield also practices and competes in-person at Wheaton College, which features an eight-lane pool and a large pool deck and spectator area to fit two full teams.

“Overall, everyone is really appreciative and thankful that we practice at a pool that’s allowing it because I know other teams have had to change where they’re practicing so we’re just lucky to be able to have a season,” said Mansfield senior Jessica Harris.

▪ Duxbury freshman diver Matt Cristofaro broke a 20-year-old program record in his third varsity meet. His six-dive score of 248.77 in Wednesday’s virtual meet against Silver Lake took down the mark set by Scott Viafore (245.0) in 2000.

“After Monday’s meet, I knew Matt would break the school record sometime this season, but I was surprised to see him get it done within three meets,” diving coach Nicky McGinnis said. “He’s such a quiet competitor and knows what he needs to do. It was fun to watch him break the record.”

Correspondents Trevor Hass and Emma Healy also contributed to this story.