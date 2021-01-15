fb-pixel Skip to main content
Northeastern postpones men’s hockey series with Boston College after positive COVID-19 test

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated January 15, 2021, 3:38 p.m.
The Northeastern men's hockey team was scheduled to host Boston College at Matthews Arena Saturday night.
The home-and-home men’s hockey series between No. 13 Northeastern and No. 3 Boston College will not be played this weekend after a positive COVID-19 test result within Northeastern’s non-player or coach Tier 1 personnel.

The teams were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday night at 7.

BC will now face Merrimack in a home-and-home series, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Warriors were scheduled to host Vermont this weekend, but that series also was postponed on Friday after a positive test within the program.

