Northeastern postpones men’s hockey series with Boston College after positive COVID-19 test

The home-and-home men’s hockey series between No. 13 Northeastern and No. 3 Boston College will not be played this weekend after a positive COVID-19 test result within Northeastern’s non-player or coach Tier 1 personnel.
The teams were scheduled to play Friday and Saturday night at 7.
BC will now face Merrimack in a home-and-home series, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.
The Warriors were scheduled to host Vermont this weekend, but that series also was postponed on Friday after a positive test within the program.
