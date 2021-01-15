Oliver Ames girls’ basketball sweeps back-to-back against Foxborough

Senior captain Caroline Flynn delivered 10 points and 8 rebounds and fellow captain Jess Erlich and Sara Hilliard added 9 points apiece. The Tigers (2-0) blocked 14 shots and made 12 steals.

The Tigers had to wait an extra week to begin their season after a preseason scrimmage forced the program to quarantine because of a close contact with COVID-19. One day after its first practice in 10 days, OA toppled visiting Foxborough, 59-48, in Tuesday’s Hockomock opener. In Thursday’s rematch in Foxborough, Oliver Ames surged to a 13-point cushion through three quarters and then held off the defending Division 2 co-champions, 51-47.

The Oliver Ames girls’ basketball team is making up for lost time.

“I’m really proud of how the kids have handled all the things we’ve had to handle,” said Oliver Ames coach Laney Clement-Holbrook after earning her 702nd career win.

“I’m proud of how hard they’ve worked and tonight’s game was interesting because we had varying levels of performing based on the quarters.”

The Tigers led, 22-21, at halftime before embarking on a 12-0 run in the third quarter to take a commanding lead. Flynn and Erlich each scored key baskets in the frame and freshman Kaydance Derba added 6 points.

However, the Tigers did not make a field goal in the fourth quarter, allowing Foxborough to chip away at the lead. A pair of free throws from Flynn in the final minute secured the win.

“It’s always a great game competitively against Foxborough,” said Clement-Holbrook. “To have a chance to do that twice this week had great life value.”

Katelyn Mollica led Foxborough (2-2) with 14 points.

The socially distanced Oliver Ames team is pictured during the playing of the national anthem before the start of Thursday's game in Foxborough. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Attleboro 55, Milford 33 — Meghan Gordon (19 points) and Gabby Bosh (11) led the visiting Bombardiers (2-0) in the Hockomock win.

Franklin 66, King Philip 31 — Junior Olivia Quinn netted a game-high 18 points and senior Kaleigh Houlihan and junior Brigid Earley each added 12 points as the undefeated Panthers (3-0) cruised to the Hockomock Kelley-Rex win.

St. Mary’s 72, Arlington Catholic 30 — With seven players making scoresheet, the Spartans (3-0) defeated host AC for the second straight night in the Catholic Central League. Sophomore Yirsy Queliz and senior Maiya Bergdorf netted 13 points apiece and senior Nicolette D’Itria had 10. Bergdorf enters Friday’s game against visiting Cardinal Spellman with 992 career points.

Boys’ basketball

Attleboro 47, Milford 38 — Justin Daniels led the Bombardiers (2-0) with 14 points and Alec Eaton added 10 points.

Austin Prep 78, Cristo Rey 45 — Senior Mike Gizzi netted 19 points and junior Thomas Skeffington delivered 15 points and 11 rebounds to carry the host Cougars (3-4) to the Catholic Central win. Senior Ray Bosquet scored 15 points, including his 1,000th career point, for the Knights in defeat.

Nauset 44, Martha’s Vineyard 40 — Juniors Seth Asiimwe (9 points), Mikey Gray (7), and Jeffrey McCarthy (7) paced the host Warriors (2-1) in the Cape & Islands win.

North Attleborough 61, Stoughton 38 — George Ladd (21 points, 8 rebounds) and Brody Rosenberg (11 points) paced the Rocketeers to the Hockomock League win.

Sharon 50, Canton 49 — Matt Baskin scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Will Hippler drew a charge on the final possession of the game to secure the Hockomock win for the visiting Eagles (3-1).

Girls’ gymnastics

Burlington 139.9, Reading 137.75 — Ava Schenck-Davis medaled on the bars (9.3) and shared top honors in the floor exercise (9.4) and the balance beam (9.1) as the Red Devils won the Middlesex League meet. Reading’s Sophia Isbell also scored a 9.4 on the floor, won the vault (9.3) and teammate Hannah Whitney had a 9.1 on the beam.

Girls’ indoor track

Hopkinton 64, Dover-Sherborn 22 — Hailey Tolson won both the 55 and 300 meter dashes for Hillers. Hopkinton’s Grace Joy, in addition to being a member of the winning 4x400 relay, took gold in the 1,000.

