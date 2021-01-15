For openers, Bruins’ refashioned defensive unit stood up to the task

When the performance review reads, “See ya back for Game 2,” what more do you need to know?

Sure, there were some soft spots and bumps here and there, but overall the backline six-pack delivered. Season openers always have room for improvement, but coach Bruce Cassidy left the rink encouraged enough to say he’ll bring back the same six guys Saturday afternoon when the Bruins face the Devils again at the Rock.

The Bruins rolled out their barrel of a refashioned defensive unit Thursday night, their start of life in a post-Zdeno Chara/Torey Krug world, and came out it with nothing but positives.

Advertisement

“We’ll look at the video,” said Cassidy, “but, yes, probably something we’ll do, especially with the younger guys early on — keep them involved. When [the schedule] gets heavier with back-to-back [games], or four games in a week, we’ll probably mix and match. But right now, that would be my intention.”

A quick review of opening night life along the thin blue line:

▪ Matt Grzelcyk, all but wearing a discarded ”Krug” sweater, filled the high-profile role of lone point man on the first-unit power play. He finished the night with a team-high six shots on net (on eight attempts) and logged a meaty 24:07 in ice time, second only to ex-BU teammate Charlie McAvoy, he who wears the No. 1 D-man crown.

Matt Grzelcyk is checked to the ice by New Jersey's Kyle Palmieri in the first period of Thursday's gane. Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Cassidy, pleased with the Charlestown dynamo’s night, noted Grzelcyk’s ice time was probably 3 or 4 minutes more than ideal. “We would think 20:00 would be the best for him — to get the best out of him each and every night.” The minutes bumped up in part because of the number of power-play opportunities the Devils gifted the Bruins.

▪ Kevan Miller, last seen in a Bruins uniform the day after the Mayflower docked in Plymouth, stepped back in on a pairing with rookie Jakub Zboril and looked like an even better version of his old self.

Advertisement

Miller landed a couple of big smacks early, bringing back thoughts of June 2019. If only. Had he been there for Game 7 of the Cup Final vs. the Blues, maybe the Duck Boats would have been set free for a run through downtown one more time.

Post-game, Brad Marchand was effusive in his praise of Miller.

“Everyone was looking forward to tonight, watching him back on the ice,” said the L’il Ball o’Hate (you thought I forgot?). “I mean, from the second he stepped back out on the ice in camp, you could see that fire in his eye. It is fun to watch him out there. He is such a big part of our team, on and off the ice . . .”

On and on Marchand talked, Miller at his side, during a postgame Zoom presser, the veteran defenseman growing embarrassed as Marchand piled on the praise.

“It’s crazy how he does it,” continued Marchand. “He was unreal out there, his old self . . . ”

At which point, the smiling, humble Miller, tossed in the towel, saying, “OK, uncle! Uncle! Uncle! Geez . . . talk about yourself.”

Brad Marchand scores on New Jersey goaltender Makenzie Blackwood Thursday night. Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

With Chara gone off to the Caps, the Bruins will need Miller’s strength and toughness for those rare nights when the opposition (hello, Washington?) tries to make them back down. Miller is shrink protection, and the bigger he plays, the better for the 19 other guys in those Black and Gold sweaters.

Advertisement

▪ McAvoy rolled up his usual leading minutes (25:33), looked solid, moved the puck well, landed a couple of shots on net, and filled the point on the No. 2 PP unit. Cassidy said earlier in the day that it remains a challenge to get him to shoot more. Maybe watching Grzelcyk will help bring more of that out of him. He can be an uber talent. For first night, he paired well with new partner Jeremy Lauzon.

▪ Lauzon logged a minus-2, on the ice for both Devils goals, but nothing he did directly led to the strikes. Solid work, especially for a kid the Bruins last year figured would top out at regular work on a No. 2 pairing. Now he’s riding on the top shutdown pair with the franchise defenseman. Big growth spurt.

▪ Brandon Carlo, paired with Grzelcyk 5-on-5, clocked in with his usual solid performance, including 4:33 of reliable PK (by the way, second only to Lauzon’s 5:15). There may be more to Carlo’s offensive game, but we’ve said that since he arrived here. We’ll see if that develops now that the long and short shadows of Chara and Krug have been removed.

▪ Zboril (19:14 and two shots). The biggest positive here is that he got around without issue in what was only his third NHL game since being drafted in the first round nearly six years ago.

Advertisement

Per Cassidy, he’ll get another crack Saturday afternoon. GM Don Sweeney has been saying that the only way to find about the likes of Zboril is to suit ‘em up, send ‘em out, and draw conclusions. No making a real judgment until/unless he gets in, say, 20-30 games. Overall, a positive first night.

“All in all,” said Cassidy, as he prepped to leave the building, “a good night from the back end.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.